Oz. Park’s La Bella Vita for sale again

The former La Bella Vita catering hall, the once-popular event space in Ozone Park, is back on the real estate market. Asking price: $3.5 million

Ads for the hall began appearing a few weeks ago, touting the property as a “prime investment [with] tremendous upside.”

The ads talk up the site’s proximity to Resorts World Casino and JFK International Airport as an important selling point.

The 9,400-square-foot building has been through several owners in recent years — including a carpet merchant and a caterer called Queens Luxe. But it is most familiar to residents as the former home of Bella Vita, the catering hall where neighborhood weddings, sweet 16 parties and confirmation lunches took place for decades.

The owner, Tony Modica, owned and operated La Bella Vita since it opened at 106-09 Rockaway Blvd. in 1985.

Modica was famous locally for a dance he created called the “Pizza Dance” — he started off in the food business as a pizza maker — which involves a person mimicking the moves of someone making a pizza.

Modica popularized the “Pizza Dance” by performing it on a float during the Columbus Day Parade in Manhattan.

In January 2014, Modica was forced to declare bankruptcy and close the catering hall without notice.

The loss of La Bella Vita left a hole in the neighborhood, where the ethnic demographics were rapidly changing from Italian and Jewish to South Asian.

Besen Partners, a Manhattan real estate and investment firm, is handling the sale.

The latest owner of the building renovated it “from top to bottom,” according to the prospectus.

The hall can seat up to 550 guests.

The areas around Resorts World and JFK have been seeing large increases in real estate prices in the last year or two.

Brokers attribute the increases to the possibility that New York State will grant Resorts the right to become a full-scale casino in the next two years.

The current license allows only for slot machines and video gaming.

A multibillion dollar renovation of JFK, including new terminals and a rationalized road system, is also expected to increase the number of airline travelers going through the airport and up the demand for more staff there, the experts say.