Desperate to get back some of the revenue lost during the pandemic, a group of Queens restaurant owners are calling on the state Legislature to legalize the sale of alcoholic drinks to go.
Since the emergency order that authorized drinks-to-go sales expired last summer, “I’ve suffered tremendously,” said Loycent Gordon, owner of the historic Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven, where half a dozen owners held a press conference.
“In many ways, we will never go back to the way things were in early 2020, “ he said. “Drinks-to-go has been embraced by all. It was wildly successful.”
Restaurant owners across the state held simultaneous press conferences Wednesday morning to dramatize their plea to “make this temporary fix a long-term solution,” Gordon told reporters. “It’s our last shot.”
A new law authorizing restaurants to sell drinks to go is part of Gov. Hochul’s budget proposal now pending in Albany. Hearings on the plan started this week.
Restaurant owners say their biggest opponent is the tightknit lobby representing liquor-store owners, who fear drinks-to-go will eat into their business.
“We’re not sure why the liquor industry is fighting this,” said Dan Connor, owner of Donovan’s Pub in Woodside. “They had record income during the pandemic. We’re not selling bottles.”
“The only reason is protectionism for liquor stores,” said Monir Zamel, a Midtown Manhattan coffee-shop owner. “There is no reason you shouldn’t be able to buy a whiskey sour and take it with you when you get takeout.”
Connor estimated that a third of the takeout orders at his restaurant included orders for to-go drinks.
“Those orders were 30 to 40 percent higher because of that,” he said. “It was a huge, huge improvement for us.”
Launched in 2020 amid pandemic lockdowns, the right to see drinks to go was a financial lifeline to bars and restaurants. “Without it, I wouldn’t have survived,” said Manny Baez, owner of the popular Woodhaven eatery Pops.
But when emergency measures were allowed to lapse last June, the revenue stream dried up after lawmakers failed to extend it.
“When Omicron started, it really crushed us” to be without the revenue from liquor sales, Connor said.
