According to reports from the Daily News and the New York Post, new evidence indicates the NYPD, based on a controversial DNA procedure, launched a “racial dragnet” targeting Black males after the 2016 murder of jogger Karina Vetrano in Howard Beach.
Ronald Kuby and Rhidaya Trivedi, the lawyers for Chanel Lewis, the man serving a life sentence for Vetrano’s murder, asked prosecutors in a 65-page document to either vacate Lewis’s conviction, grant a new trial or order evidentiary hearings, according to the News.
Court papers filed Monday stated the NYPD “elicited a DNA phenotyping conclusion from Parabon NanoLab, a then unlicensed vendor” before launching a sweep of minority suspects, the News reported. The papers also cited a 2019 story from the News, reporting that 360 Black and Hispanic men previously questioned by police in Howard Beach “were harassed, surveilled and swabbed on questionable consent.”
“How this racial dragnet led specifically to Chanel Lewis’ door remains unknown,” Kuby and Trivedi wrote in the filing.
— Kristen Guglielmo
