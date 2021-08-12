The state Department of Transportation is advising drivers of overnight, alternating closures of exit ramps 20A and 20B from the westbound Grand Central Parkway to northbound and southbound Francis Lewis Boulevard, expected to run through the morning of Saturday, Aug. 21.
The closures are scheduled for 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, weather permitting. Only one ramp is being closed at a time to allow motorists to access Francis Lewis Boulevard. Drivers should use the following detours from the westbound GCP:
• For northbound Francis Lewis Boulevard, top, stay on the westbound GCP, take Exit 20B to southbound Francis Lewis Boulevard and follow the detours.
• For southbound Francis Lewis Boulevard, above, stay on the westbound GCP, take Exit 19 to 188th Street and follow the detours.
There will also be closures of the entrance ramp from the eastbound GCP service road/188th Street to the eastbound GCP at the same time. Drivers should follow detours on the eastbound GCP Service Road and 188th Street to access the eastbound GCP.
The work is part of a project to connect GCP entrance and exit ramps in both directions between Francis Lewis Boulevard and 188th Street. It will create safer merging when entering the GCP and improve traffic flow.
For real-time travel information, the DOT says to call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
