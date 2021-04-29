The state Department of Transportation has initiated alternating overnight closures of exit ramps 20A and 20B from the westbound Grand Central Parkway to Francis Lewis Boulevard in both directions.
The closures, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., are to allow for construction allowing safer mergers into traffic on the GCP. Weather permitting, they will run through Saturday morning, May 1.
Drivers on the westbound GCP looking to access Francis Lewis northbound should stay on the westbound GCP and take Exit 20B to southbound Francis Lewis. Turn left on the GCP service road, bear right onto Epsom Course and turn right on northbound Francis Lewis.
To access southbound Francis Lewis, stay on the westbound GCP and take Exit 19 to 188th Street. Take the next left onto the GCP service road and enter the eastbound GCP. Take Exit 20B to McLaughlin Avenue and turn left. Then turn right to access Francis Lewis southbound.
Entrance ramps from Francis Lewis Boulevard to the westbound GCP also will have closures. Detours will be clearly marked with signs.
