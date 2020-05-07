The Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Wednesday morning shut down all trains between 1 and 5 a.m. and will continue to do so until further notice to allow for the cleaning and disinfecting of every subway car in the system every 24 hours.
Gov. Cuomo announced the new protocol last Thursday during his daily COVID-19 briefing.
All NYC Transit and MTA buses also will be disinfected every 24 hours.
“This is going to be one of the most aggressive, creative, challenging undertakings that the MTA has done,” Cuomo said. “It’s going to require the MTA, the state, the city, the NYPD to all work together. It’s not that easy to stop train service. You have to close down stations, you have to make sure people don’t walk in, then you have to figure out how to clean all these trains and all these stations.”
While subway ridership has dropped more than 90 percent in recent weeks, both Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio acknowledged that the effort will take a massive commitment from the NYPD and social service agencies to get the growing underground homeless population out of the trains and stations and into shelters.
Two homeless men were found dead in subway trains between Friday night and Saturday morning, according to multiple media reports, one in Upper Manhattan and one in Brooklyn.
Cuomo, speaking before the two deaths, said while no one anticipated how quickly subway conditions have deteriorated, the process is easy to reconstruct in retrospect.
“New York City’s a place of density, subways, buses are a place of density,” he said, pointing, among other contributing factors, to the numbers of MTA and NYPD personnel who have called in sick in recent weeks — “as they should,” Cuomo said — upon showing symptoms of the illness, leading to fewer and fewer people available to keep some semblance of normal.
“To say disinfect every train every 24 hours is just a task that nobody has every imagined before,” Cuomo acknowledged.
“I would wager in the history of public transportation in this nation you never had a challenge of disinfecting every train, every 24 hours,” he added. “Disinfect, how do you even disinfect a train? We clean trains but how do you disinfect?”
Cuomo said there will be new procedures, new chemicals and more introduced into the process, requiring workers to get every surface inside a car that could be touched or where droplets could land from a cough or a sneeze.
“And then you have to disinfect the stations, the handrails, everything that people could be touching. It is a massive undertaking that we’ve never done before. ... That is, as we said we’ve never done tracing before, we’ve never done disinfecting train cars before, but so what? That’s what we have to do.”
De Blasio, remotely joining the press conference in progress, was on board.
“Right here on the issue of the MTA, we’ve all been thrown the biggest curveball of our lives with this pandemic,” the mayor said. “But look at the consistent heroism of the healthcare workers, the first responders, the grocery store workers, the pharmacists — everyone who came forward. And, Governor, I know you feel it too. It’s probably the proudest moment we’ve had as public servants in this state, in this city, watching the heroism of these New Yorkers who have stepped up.”
