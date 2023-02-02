Thousands of people with overdue water bills will be able to get some relief from their debts in a partial amnesty program the city opened Jan. 30 and will run through April 30, the Mayor’s Office says.
Nearly 200,000 customers owe a combined $1.2 billion in water bills, the city said Monday, and the program will enable them to save up to $150 million when they pay some or all of what is overdue.
For those owing a balance of more than $1,000 for over a year, the Department of Environmental Protection will forgive all interest if the full bill is paid; 75 percent of interest if half the bill is paid; and half the interest if a quarter of the bill is paid.
Those who owe less than $1,000 may get their interest waived if they pay in full.
Customers may find out if they are eligible by calling (718) 595-7000 or visiting nyc.gov/site/dep/pay-my-bills/amnesty-program.page. Officials emphasized that the program is open for a limited time only.
The DEP separately is offering up to $30 million to help forgive the balances of people already enrolled in the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
