The weekly food pantry that began in a Rockaway Boulevard parking lot in Ozone Park last summer passed a sobering benchmark this week.
For the first time, more than 1,000 people showed up for food.
“There’s a need, that’s all I can tell you,” said Sam Esposito, founder of the upstart Ozone Park Residents Block Association, which, with the local Kiwanis Club and members of the civilian patrol group, started the Saturday-morning food pantry last July.
“Think about it — people don’t start lining up at 6 o’clock in the morning unless there is a need. There’s a lot of unemployment,” he said. “Everybody hits bottom.”
When the pantry first opened, barely 100 people showed up for food allotments, much of it bought from local supermarkets, according to Esposito.
Since the beginning of the pandemic last March, established food pantries across Queens have seen the numbers of the people they serve skyrocket.
Food operations sponsored by churches and civic groups were nearly overwhelmed by needy families who turned to them by the thousands following the layoffs and business shutdowns of May and June.
In some parts of Queens, new food operations sprang up to help meet the need.
The new pantries could not get certified by the city fast enough to tap into the established distribution system that helps supply the older operations.
Since August, larger, city-sanctioned pantries in Brooklyn and Queens have quietly been supplying the Ozone Park pantry with fresh produce, milk, packaged food, necessities like baby diapers and the like, said Mohammad Kahn, OZPKRBA’s executive director.
“All the pantries order extra for us,” said Esposito. “Every Tuesday and Wednesday, they call and say come and get it.
“Other than that, no one wants to help us.”
The Ozone Park group has applied for city sanction but is still awaiting a decision. Until then, volunteers have to pay for the trucks that bring in the food each week themselves.
Names and addresses are recorded on laptops before families get a blue ticket that allows them to enter the parking lot, where the food is piled on folding tables.
“The city wants proof that you’re really doing the job,” said Esposito, “Everybody has to sign the sign-in sheet.”
Unusual for food pantries, the Ozone Park operation puts out all its food and allows people to pick and choose what they want.
“We have Muslims, Hindus, Christians who come here and they all can’t eat the same thing,” said Kahn.
“By letting people take what they want, rather than put everything into one package, people don’t have to throw anything away. There’s no waste.”
“I thought it was undignified to hand people a box and then say, ‘Now, go,’” said Esposito.
The pantry also allows a separate line for seniors, so they don’t have to compete with younger families at the tables.
“We grow because of what we did,” said Esposito.
The only publicity for the pantry is on the OZPKRBA’s active Facebook page with its 12,000-plus followers.
But on Sundays, volunteers organize pop-up pantries at different locations around Ozone Park to distribute hundreds of so-called “Trump boxes” — food boxes, each containing a letter signed by the president bought and distributed under a $4-billion U.S. Department of Agriculture program since last August.
“Doing it at a different place every week lets people know what we’re doing,” said Esposito.
By the time the pantry opened at 11 a.m. last Saturday, the line stretched around the block, hundreds of people — some with children — standing over their empty shopping carts waiting to get in.
These days, when the line ends, there is usually a few boxes of food left over, said Esposito.
“We put it all on a table and start do clean up,” he said. “By the time we finish, the food is gone. People come back and take it.”
(1) comment
Trump boxes? Really? I guess that cements it, he has no shame at all. Using taxpayer dollars to promote his re election. Truly disgusting, and it should be illegal. These letters should not be allowed to be in these boxes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.