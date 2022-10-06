Reversing a lower court ruling, a state Appellate Division panel on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit seeking to put a stop to the city’s outdoor dining program.
The judges found that the city did not need to perform an environmental review of the program under the State Environmental Quality Review Act, as the plaintiffs and lower court had contended.
“Given the remaining legislative and administrative steps that must be taken by the City before the permanent outdoor dining program is finalized and implemented in place of the presently operating temporary program, the City’s issuance of the SEQRA negative declaration was not an act that itself inflicts actual, concrete injury,” the judges said. The plaintiffs still could appeal to the state’s highest court.
The City Council and Transportation Department are both working to craft a set of permanent outdoor dining rules.
Supporters of outdoor dining lauded the decision, with the group Alfresco NYC saying it had “taken cars off our streets and saved tens of thousands of jobs in an industry devastated by the pandemic.”
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
