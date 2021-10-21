The questions surrounding outdoor dining these days go beyond whether you’d like pepper with that.
Mayor de Blasio on Monday said he will again direct the Department of Transportation to go to restaurant owners with outdoor dining setups that are not being used and “tell them they have a matter of days to get it right or the site should be pulled back and opened up again for parking.”
Speaking at his daily press briefing, the mayor noted that he is fully in favor of outdoor dining but “it’s only fair” that unused structures be taken down.
Restaurant owners, meanwhile, are still wondering if they will be allowed to use propane heaters at their outdoor sites during the winter, according to published reports.
And on Wednesday the New York Post reported that a group of residents is suing to block the outdoor dining program from becoming permanent, citing “noise, vermin, garbage accumulation, crowded sidewalks impeding residents access — all quality-of-life issues [having] a significant impact upon the environment” that the plaintiffs said the city did not adequately study.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
