Our Lady of Layout retiring this week

Terry Nusspickel, editorial production manager of the Chronicle, is retiring.

After a 25-year career with the newspaper, she is stepping down today, Dec. 19.

Terry started at the Chronicle as a part-time typesetter — journalism’s version of a typist — not long after her two children, Melissa and Tommy, were old enough to enter middle school.

Largely self-taught, she mastered the maddening art of layout and print production in short order.

Later, the responsibility for getting the paper up on the web every week fell to her.

“I think I’ve done everything here from soup to nuts,” Terry said.

“It has been a wonderful learning experience for me. I will miss it,” said Terry. “I loved my job and the people I worked with.”

Born in Flushing, she lived first in Ozone Park and then Howard Beach after getting married and raising a family.

She plans to move to Williamsburg, Va. sometime this spring, following the birth of her third grandchild.

“I wish Terry all the best in her retirement,” Chronicle Publisher Mark Wiedler said. “Everyone at the Chronicle will miss her dedication to the newspaper.

“Up to the last day, Terry continued to make sure everything is perfect in what she takes care of.

“I hope she loves living in Virginia and comes back to see us when visiting her three grandchildren.”