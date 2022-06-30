“Tonight, in our country, our beautiful, wonderful country, a 13-year-old girl is being raped in an incest-related incident and is going to wake up tomorrow and realize that if she wants to end that pregnancy, she is going to be committing a crime in that state and she will not be able to get to New York,” said Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan (D-Long Island City) at a rally in Sunnyside following an announcement earlier that morning that the Supreme Court voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
“Somewhere in our country tonight, a mother of three or four who’s 40 years of age has just found out that she’s carrying an unhealthy pregnancy and could jeopardize her life and needs to terminate that pregnancy for the lives of her other children who would be left without their mother.”
Nolan said she has been involved in this issue since she was in the sixth grade and how, although she is retiring this year and battling cancer, she will never give up the fight for reproductive freedom.
“I want everyone to know, I’ve been to Washington too many times ... but I will go back again and bring the chemotherapy I need with me ... we have to keep going,” she said.
Around 100 people gathered for that rally, led by midwife Melissa Bair and newly elected Democratic State Committee Member for District 36 Danielle Brecker.
Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) shared the story of her pregnancy, which she learned about just after last year’s primary.
Through tears, she recalled the worries she had.
“I looked at my partner and I said, ‘Eugene, I don’t know if I can do this right now. I’m about to take office. I am not prepared ... I don’t know if this is the right time.’”
But she had the support of her partner and doctor in making the decision that was best for her.
“That is how it needs to be across our country,” she said.
Since then, she said, she has had to fight in the City Council to prioritize Planned Parenthood funding and had to use $7,500 of discretionary funding to do so.
State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights) said that this is a time of reckoning for the country as a whole.
“Never in the history of our country have we seen this kind of backward action on this scale,” she said.
In Latin American countries, she said, such a decision would result in constitutional revolutions.
“We have to deliberately educate our neighbors because if you don’t want an abortion, you don’t have to have one,” she exclaimed.
“I don’t care the reasons why a person who is pregnant wants to have an abortion. That is their business. Actually, that should be protected by HIPAA, I would argue,” she said on the safeguards to protect personal health information.
Another shared fear was that other freedoms could be rolled back and put in the hands of the state, like contraception and same-sex marriage.
“If you read Thomas’s statement, Pandora’s box has been opened,” said Bair. “And we all have to be ready,” she said of Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion.
Similar concerns and opinions were shared at a rally outside of Queens Borough Hall on Tuesday, primary day, hosted by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and officiated by Deputy Borough President Ebony Young.
“I’m here to say that Queens will not stay silent while five right wing justices attack our right to control our reproductive decisions,” said Young.
“My body, my choice,” she got the crowd chanting.
Richards pushed the importance of voting.
“All it takes is sitting out one election for an anti-choice candidate to take us backwards,” he said. “So let’s elect pro-choice candidates up and down the ballot and let’s run ourselves if no one else is willing to. Let’s hold Congress and the president’s feet to the fire and demand they lead on abortion rights like we elected them to do. And yes, let’s kill the filibuster and expand the damn Supreme Court.”
Assemblymembers Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst), Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) and Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) and Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) gave remarks. Representatives from Planned Parenthood, South Queens Women’s March and Choices Women’s Medical Center in Jamaica also spoke.
Mary Lou Greenberg spoke on behalf of Choices founder Merle Hoffman and said that the clinic has already seen an influx of patients from out of state, including Texas.
Kew Gardens resident Shara Ashley Zeiger, a film producer, attended with her daughter and wore a shirt that read, “Abortion saved my life.”
Zeiger had an ectopic pregnancy, which occurs when a fertilized egg grows outside of the uterus. For her, it was growing in one of her ovaries.
It was treated with chemotherapy in what she described as a two-month-long abortion.
She said the new ruling will make medical professionals in some states question whether they can perform the lifesaving procedure or not.
“And then there are the states that say no [abortion] for any reason. And ectopics happen one in every 40 pregnancies, people just don’t talk about it,” Zeiger said.
Katherine Brezler, a strategic advisor at the Queens Borough President’s Office, attended the rally despite being nine months pregnant.
She had two abortions 20 years ago back in college when she was 19 and then 20 years old. Coming from a family of health professionals, she said there was no stigma and nobody was picketing outside of the clinic.
“It’s not a delightful experience, it’s not fun,” she said. “But it certainly wasn’t what it is now and what it is headed to be.”
If she had to bear both of those pregnancies, she is not sure what her career trajectory would have looked like, she said.
“It certainly would have set me back. I have since gotten two masters’ and worked in public schools for 15 years and I’ve been able to travel as an activist and on campaigns and, no, none of that would have happened,” Brezler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.