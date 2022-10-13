“We have a plague that has mutilated our society.” That’s how Queens Deputy Borough President Ebony Young opened a press conference hosted by Borough President Donovan Richards on Tuesday at Elmcor Youth & Adult Activities, Inc., a nonprofit in Corona.
She was not referring to the coronavirus. For her, the “plague” is the mental health crisis affecting Queens and the rest of the city.
That’s why, on the day after World Mental Health Day, the borough president announced a partnership with BetterHelp, America’s leading virtual therapy platform. The collaboration will provide Queens residents access to $2 million worth of free mental health services, to be divided among 10 community-based organizations throughout the borough. Each is to receive $175,000 worth of services, with the remaining $250,000 allocated at the discretion of the Borough President’s Office.
The 10 CBOs to receive the services are Elmcor Youth & Adult Activities in Corona; Forest Hills Jewish Center; Glow Community Center in Flushing; Jackson Heights Bangladeshi Business Association; LIFE Camp, Inc. in Jamaica; Rockaway Development and Revitalization Corp. in Far Rockaway; Sunnyside Community Services; United Federation of Teachers; Urban Resource Institute; and Urban Upbound in Long Island City.
According to the Borough President’s Office, those CBOs were chosen to target a variety of geographic and demographic areas in Queens, especially those deemed “historically overlooked” in terms of mental health funding.
“The past few years have been extremely difficult for all of us in Queens as we work to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and the crises around housing, an economic downturn, food insecurity, racial injustice and more,” Richards observed. “To all those struggling, you don’t have to struggle alone. It’s OK to not be OK. Now, more than ever, we need to support one another.
“I couldn’t be prouder to partner with BetterHelp to bring its expertise and badly needed therapy services to Queens and the CBOs who uplift so many families every day.”
Richards noted that Queens has lost over 12,000 people to Covid-19 — the second-highest total in the city (Brooklyn is first with just over 13,000 deaths) — and that this has made surviving loved ones particularly susceptible to mental wellness issues. Rockaway Development and Revitalization Corp. President and CEO Kevin Alexander explained that some frontline workers in Queens were “under serious pressure” during the height of the pandemic and never had a chance to “mentally reset” due to job responsibilities and financial concerns.
The borough president also described a connection between mental illness and crime by referencing Peter Zisopoulos, the man who allegedly fatally stabbed FDNY EMS Capt. Alison Russo-Elling in an unprovoked attack in Astoria on Sept. 29.
Richards insisted that the murder could have been prevented if Zisopoulos, someone with a history of psychiatric problems, had received proper mental health services.
The borough president additionally alluded to subway crime stemming from mental illness by saying, in an exasperated tone, “Everybody sees what’s happening on the trains.”
Staying on the theme of crime, he further mentioned that Rikers Island has its own overlooked mental health crisis that needs to be addressed. “Some former inmates are coming back into our community without having received the help they need,” Richards added.
According to the borough president, the partnership with BetterHelp is a step in the right direction. He emphasized, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
Moreover, Richards wants to combat the negative perception of seeking mental health assistance, especially “in communities of color and among Black men.”
Alexander agreed: “Some of our communities have traditionally shied away from health and wellness needs due to the misperception that you are weak for doing so.”
Both Richards and Alexander walk the walk. Richards has recently begun attending therapy, and Alexander often meditates. The borough president admitted, “I have the same imperfections and fears that everyone else has.”
Richards also told the Chronicle that he’d like to “explore solution-oriented options” for the largely underutilized Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens Village, which he toured four months ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.