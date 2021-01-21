When Pesach Osina ran for the District 31 Council seat in a 2013 special election, he came within 79 votes of clinching the election against now-Borough President Donovan Richards and a field of seven other candidates.
Now he’s coming back for the seat — this time with experience of being Queens borough director with the city comptroller’s office under his belt.
Osina, a political moderate and member of the Orthodox Jewish community in the district’s Rockaway portion, has pitched his candidacy as an extension of lessons he learned through his most recent government role.
“The only way I could have become Queens borough director is that I worked on building up diverse relationships throughout the borough. And right now we’re really focusing on working on, reaching out to as many communities as possible,” Osina told the Chronicle.
His platform is aimed at addressing the racial and economic diversity of the district, which stretches up from the eastern part of the peninsula into Laurelton, Rosedale, Springfield Gardens on the mainland. It includes the need to address racial disparities in public education, deliver improvements to NYCHA developments in the area, increase opportunities for homeownership and work with the NYPD to improve public safety.
“Where there is unity, there is strength, and that’s really the core of my campaign to build a stronger community with inclusion of all voices,” Osina said.
Osina began his political career working on former Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s 2009 reelection campaign. In the years after that, he got involved in Rockaway politics through working on his friend Phil Goldfeder’s run for Assembly District 23, and subsequently joining his staff.
Asked what the top districtwide priority was, Osina cited resiliency measures for the waterfront including emergency preparedness and floodproofing. He added that increased resiliency is directly connected to development in the district, which is on course to be the location of the transformative 1,650-unit Arverne East development.
Osina expressed concerns that the proposal, which contains 1,320 units of affordable to formerly homeless, low, moderate, and middle-income households, does not contain enough opportunities for homeownership. He suggested changing the part of the public subsidies in the project to create a program for aspiring homeowner.
More broadly, he suggested that affordable housing lotteries need to be more accessible to everyone in the district.
“There’s a large digital divide that exists without our community. That’s the one thing that we really need to do to help bridge that gap and make sure that everybody’s able to participate. And that the housing lotteries become fair and equitable for all,” Osina said.
While Osina is largely amenable to the development projects that got started under Richards’ tenure, public safety marks an important contrast between the two figures. His campaign website references citywide spikes in violent crime, and proposes strengthening the bond between police and neighbors.
While Richards did not vote on the city’s most recent proposed budget because it didn’t go far enough toward reallocating the NYPD’s budget and kickstarting reforms, Pesach said an important policy plank for him is to retain all funding for the 101st Precinct.
“What we need to do is we really need to step up the community policing program to help bridge the gap between the NYPD and all our local community organizations,” he said.
He also wants to improve relations between youth and NYPD by expanding programs like the Police Athletic League.
Asked how he would have voted on the city’s latest budget, he said that “it’s very hard to say how I would have voted on a budget based on one item.”
Beyond his experience and previous success in the district, his finances also put him firmly in the running for the Feb. 23 Special Election. He currently has the second-highest amount of cash on hand after Latoya Benjamin, with about $8,032 left in his coffers, as of the last Campaign Finance Board filing.
