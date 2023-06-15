The City Council overwhelmingly passed a package of sanitation-related bills on June 8, including legislation that would mandate that New Yorkers separate food waste from their trash to be composted via curbside collection.
Though Mayor Adams announced earlier this year that the city’s curbside compost program will be unveiled in all five boroughs by the end of 2024, his plan is an opt-in program; the City Council’s is not.
Enforcement provisions still would need to be worked out. Yard waste is not covered by the new legislation.
“With the passage of the Zero Waste Act, the New York City Council has taken a critical step forward to achieving the sustainable future New Yorkers deserve,” Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said in a press release issued by her office on June 8.
“Through increased access to composting and recycling sites, all New Yorkers will now be able to participate more equitably in our collective goal of diverting all recyclables and organic waste from landfills and incinerators by 2023,” Speaker Adams added.
The DSNY is required to notify Mayor Adams and the speaker by July 1 as to how it will implement such a program; details of the outreach and education program; how the department intends to distribute the necessary materials, including rodent-proof collection bins, at no cost to residential building owners; and a set timeline for such distribution.
A spokesperson for Councilwoman Shahana Hanif (D-Brooklyn), who sponsored the mandatory composting bill, told the Chronicle in an email that the DSNY must have curbside programs set up in at least 30 of its collection districts by this coming Oct. 2. The rest must be set up by Oct. 7, 2024.
The dates roughly coincide with those in Mayor Adams’ voluntary program.
The DSNY also is required to develop outreach and educational materials and post those on its website “to inform residents about the program and instruct residents on how to properly source separate organic waste.”
Queens co-sponsors included Speaker Adams and Councilmembers Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest), Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria), Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights), Francisco Moya (Corona), Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), Nantasha Williams (St. Albans) and Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills).
It is not known if Mayor Adams will sign the measures, but The New York Times has quoted City Council sources as saying the body has enough votes to override him in the event of a veto.
Ever since talk of mandates became known, many questions have been asked about how large apartment buildings and condominium or co-op residents with large numbers of units could be accommodated in order to safely store such large amounts of organic food waste between collection days.
The DSNY has said that such building complexes already have recepticles for things like trash and recycling; so there would only be a need to separate recycling material differently within the same space and same number of containers.
Sophie Krichevsky contributed to this story.
