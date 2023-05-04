Approximately 380 people, many co-op shareholders and condo owners, packed into the reception hall at the Bay Terrace Garden Jewish Center Tuesday night for a town hall on Local Law 97, hosted by Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone).
Passed in 2019, Local Law 97 aims to reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions dramatically by 2050. To do so, it prescribes that, starting next January, buildings over 25,000 square feet be retrofitted. Given their financial structure is such that stakeholders pay for maintenance, individuals in co-ops or condos would shoulder the cost of upgrades.
Tuesday night’s speakers represented a coalition of people who are concerned about the law’s implications for co-ops and condos and are working to lessen that burden — though they did not all seem to have the same idea of how to accomplish that.
It was previously proposed that co-ops and condos be carved out of Local Law 97, just as public housing and city buildings are. Others have floated tax incentives and financial assistance; Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) has introduced legislation to establish tax abatements and exemptions for improvements made to reduce emissions.
But Paladino has little faith in that. “If you think for one minute the state is going to bail you out, or this city is going to bail you out, no way,” she said. “The city is broke, the state is broke.”
While she gave “credit to Ed Braunstein,” the councilmember said, “It’s simply not going to happen. And who the hell has got the time to wait for the state to figure things out?”
Paladino has introduced a bill to delay the implementation of LL 97 by seven years.
Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens), whose district has the most co-ops and condos in the city, is co-sponsoring the bill, but supports the delay as part of a broader effort. “We have to approach this from multiple angles,” she said. Noting the wide age range of those living in co-ops and condos, she added later, “This is not a one-sided, political party issue — this is an everybody and all issue.”
Asked to elaborate on her support of Paladino’s bill, Lee told the Chronicle later, “The intention of [LL 97] is great ... in terms of implementation and execution, that’s where the snag hits.”
Warren Schreiber, co-president of the Presidents Co-op and Condo Council and president of Bay Terrace Cooperative Section One, has another potential solution: He and Bob Friedrich, co-president of the PCCC and president of the Glen Oaks Village Owners Co-op, are the lead plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the city that argues Local Law 97 is unconstitutional. A decision on the case, which was filed last May, is still pending.
To Schreiber, individuals should not be paying to fight climate change. “If they really want to clean up the environment, well, why won’t you go after the people that create the problems: the big companies, the big corporations?” he said Tuesday.
Friedrich argued that co-ops and condos do not have a good financial option under the policy, whether they make the upgrades or not. Glen Oaks Village, he said, would have to spend roughly $24.5 million for new boilers. If not, the complex would pay $1.13 million annually, with that number increasing to $1.3 million come 2035. “The kicker,” Friedrich said, is that even if the complex got “the most energy-efficient boilers available,” the fine would not be eliminated completely — it would be reduced to $880,000 per year.
“The one-size-fits-all algorithms used to determine carbon reduction doesn’t work in all buildings,” he said. “Some of the most energy-efficient buildings in New York City will still be out of compliance.”
But arguing against reducing emissions is an uphill climb, Friedrich said. “There was little negotiating when it was the co-ops versus planet Earth.”
Nor does College Point environmentalist James Cervino want that to be the argument.“We want folks such as yourselves to wrap your arms around climate change, but this is not the way to do it,” he said Tuesday night. “It fuels anger. When you’re hitting folks over the head and their dollar and their ability to survive on a fixed income, this is not the way to get you to believe and understand the catastrophe that’s about to happen.”
Cervino clarified to the Chronicle later that he had reservations about a seven-year delay of the law, but he thought some time should be taken to find a solution, as long as that time was used productively.
