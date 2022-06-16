After many families with high-achieving kids were left bewildered by the high school acceptance letters they did or did not get last week, a push for merit-based admissions has ramped up, countering the new system that many consider largely a lottery.
An online petition entitled “Bring Back Merit-Based Education” had garnered nearly 1,000 signatures as of Wednesday.
“NYC sent the message to parents and their children that hard work and grades do not pay off anymore,” wrote Stacy Miller, who started the petition.
“They decided that a lottery would be most equitable and best for the direction of our school system. They have left students of all backgrounds behind by taking control of their future out of their hands. There’s no excuse for demoralizing our best and brightest by rewarding their excellence with waitlists and subpar school choice.”
The admissions process was changed again this year and did not consider standardized test scores or attendance. Grades from sixth and seventh grade were used, instead.
In an effort to be more equitable, the new system is based on a formula that takes the single top grade in the four core subjects, assigns a point value to those marks and places students into four different groups.
Students with low grades can therefore end up in the same group as kids who scored higher, resulting in many top students not making their first choices for high schools while their peers do.
The Department of Education has said that the model increased access for Black and other minority students students to screened high schools by 13 percent. Schools Chancellor David Banks said the policy would be revisited in the next year after getting pushback when the news came out in February.
Deborah Kross, the Bronx representative to the Citywide Council on High Schools, wrote as part of her signing onto the petition, “Only 15 percent of 9th grade seats are in screened High Schools with screens based on academic performance. Anyone who does not want screens can absolutely apply to other schools. For this small number of seats, there should be real merit-based selection based on objective criteria - and certainly not a lottery.”
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) wrote in a letter to the DOE that he has heard complaints from constituents including a mother and daughter who visited his office and told him that the daughter had been rejected by all of her chosen schools and placed on wait lists despite her “top academic record.”
“Students’ grades must matter if New York is to have a bright future,” Holden wrote in the letter to Schools Chancellor David Banks.
“Local schools need to have seats for local students who have earned high marks. We are doing students and their parents a great disservice under this policy. I ask you to reverse it immediately.”
He wrote that his office was told the policy is to base admissions on low income instead of merit or proximity.
“Hardworking students like her are a precious resource for this city and her achievements should be rewarded, not punished simply because the DOE decided her family is not low income.”
He ended the letter by claiming that the DOE’s “Welcome Center” is more like an “Unwelcome Center” and requested that be looked into as well.
Parent groups are planning a protest of the high school lottery results on Friday outside of the DOE’s Tweed Courthouse headquarters.
