Police continue to combat the barrage of ATVs, dirtbikes and other off-road vehicles that bombard the streets each weekend.
Last Sunday, the NYPD and other entities condicted an operation to curb one of the packs headed down Cross Bay Boulevard.
“After swarms of reckless motorists barreled through Rockaway, Broad Channel, Howard Beach, Ozone Park, and Woodhaven on several occasions earlier this month, my office organized a joint campaign,” said Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone) Park.
The effort included the NYPD’s 100th, 102nd and 106th precincts, the Mayor’s Office, the city Department of Sanitation, the National Parks Service, the Queens District Attorney’s Office, the Police Commissioner’s Office and Patrol Borough Queens South.
“Having groups of bikers numbering in the hundreds, disobeying the law, and in some cases even assaulting and injuring our residents is yet another symptom of the lawlessness that has taken over this city. That ends today,” Ariola said on Sunday, adding that the mobilization was the largest action undertaken by the NYPD in response to the “marauding” groups.
“The NYPD is aggressively pursuing every method to rid our streets of illegal dirt bikes and ATV’s,” the department said in a statement. “The end result must ensure the safety of our citizens while ridding our streets of this menace.”
Such operations will continue until the bikers are apprehended and the danger is ended, she wrote.
The NYPD 100th Precinct posted a photo of the operation on Twitter. Sanitation trucks can be seen blocking off the road.
The precinct tweeted, “We have heard the community’s concerns regarding the dangerous/illegal ATV & dirt bike use on the streets of the Rockaways. If you operate a dirt bike or ATV on NYC streets or sidewalks it will be confiscated and you may be subject to arrest. Have any information on where dirt bikes and ATVs are being stored? Contact #NYPD at 800-577-TIPS.”
That same day, videos circulated showing hundreds of the vehicles taking over Woodhaven Boulevard and traveling down the Long Island Expressway.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) shared those videos, including one posted by EnforceNYC, a Twitter page that posts about traffic issues.
“I spoke to [Mayor Adams] about the urgent need to put a stop to this mayhem,” Holden wrote in a post. “Dirt bikes and ATVs are not legal on our streets, let alone recklessly driving and shutting down the LIE and Woodhaven Blvd. These make-believe road warriors should be in jail and their vehicles confiscated.”
Last week he told the Chronicle the drivers were “above the law,” and that is a sign of eroding quality of life in the city.
Commented