The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Operating Engineers, Local Union #15, will conduct a recruitment from May 31 through June 11, for five operating engineer, or heavy equipment, apprentices for the New York City and Long Island regions.
A form will be available online at local15recruitment.org, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to enter a lottery drawing to receive an application. Only one form can be submitted per person. Applicants who do not have access to a computer should visit a library.
Local Union #15 will randomly select 50 individuals to receive an application. There is no guarantee that everyone will receive an application. Applications must be completed and received by June 29.
All applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma, such as TASC or GED. All must sign an affidavit attesting that they are physically able to perform the work of an operating engineer.
Further information is available from Operating Engineers, Local Union #15 at (718) 835-0400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.