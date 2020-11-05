This past summer’s Open Streets program began with a good deal of improvisation in a city that had been shut down for weeks and needed a way to allow people to leave their homes in comfort and safety.
Around the city the program met with varying degrees of success. In places like 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights it was so wildly successful that both the residents and the city are talking about making changes permanent.
With that, the city’s Department of Transportation is working to see how a more formal program can be both standardized where necessary and catered when possible to the needs and desires of various neighborhoods.
Last Wednesday, DOT representatives outlined some of their preliminary plans for the Traffic & Transportation Committee of Community Board 3.
The open street on 34th Avenue, which runs from 69th Street in the west to Junction Boulevard in the east, falls within CB 3’s boarders.
The meeting took place four days after a rally and 17-block march organized by residents who want the 34th Avenue designation to become permanent and be expanded.
Both Stephen Kulhanek, co-chairman of the committee, and DOT representatives said there is a need to set some sort of order to the process going forward.
“The city needed to do it very quickly,” Kulhanek said. “It didn’t go through the level of public scrutiny, didn’t go through the channels of review and public discussion. We had no involvement in the planning or implementation.”
John O’Neill, a borough planner for the office of DOT Borough Commissioner Nicole Garcia, said different street programs then evolved organically, with some like 34th Avenue being embraced by residents and thriving, others falling by the wayside from lack of involvement and others somewhere in between.
Another point O’Neill addressed is residents’ desire to extend the 34th Street program eastward across Junction Boulevard and into Corona.
“That’s not being looked at right now,” O’Neill said. “If someone wants to have that conversation, we’ll be happy to have that conversation. But at this point it hasn’t happened.”
Stephanie Shaw, chief of staff of the DOT’s Office of Street Improvement Programs, gave a brief slide presentation of the DOT’s short- and long-term possibilities.
Steps that could be taken quickly on successful streets could include more signs, bicycle corrals and changes to traffic signal timing. Planters could be made available if the DOT is able to enter into a partnership with a neighborhood entity to take care of them.
There would be community surveys and analysis of traffic data in the surrounding areas. And, of course, all must take into consideration the city’s ongoing financial difficulties.
The DOT believes partnerships in many cases will be necessary for routine cleaning and maintenance, and for things like moving barricades into place in the morning and remove them at night.
More elaborate setups might possibly require the neighborhood entity to have some sort of insurance.
