Nearly two months after the initial rollout of the city’s Open Streets plan, the results of Queens’ efforts to provide new outdoor recreation space vary widely by location.
While several large projects have brought neighborhoods together by expanding pedestrian space, in other parts of the borough, drivers ignore street-blocking barriers or neighbors take them down. In South Richmond Hill, residents even report that the police precincts in charge of setting up the barricades every day have given up.
Pro-open streets neighbors say the driver backlash is the result of Department of Transportation negligence, and have taken it on themselves to assemble the barriers in a way that keeps residents safe.
A prime example of a successful open street is the 26-block stretch of 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights, where on Tuesday, June 23, two mothers sat on a picnic blanket on the median that separates the avenue’s two lanes, as their children played in the street.
“This is our morning routine,” said Kulsum Vohra. They get grab-and-go breakfasts from a school a block away and have a picnic in the middle of the street. In the morning, people come out and have a cup of tea on the avenue, she added. In the evening they have outdoor dinner. Vohra hopes the open street design will be permanent.
The Jackson Heights open street is an oasis of near-constant pedestrian activity. Electric scooters, kids on bikes, walkers, joggers, delivery men all make their way up and down the street throughout the day.
Several blocks down the street two young children chalked the streets as their nanny Cristina Rodriguez chatted with a friend.
“We can draw a lot more with chalk. And we can play without worrying about whether people are going to bump into us or step on us,” said the seven-year-old named Sara.
But the flurry of pedestrian activity in Jackson Heights paints a different picture than the open streets of Rego Park. On 99th Street, the traffic barriers in the middle of the street do not block enough of the road to stop cars from speeding through, despite small signs that mark the speed limit at 5 mph and tell drivers not to enter unless they are local traffic.
With traffic unimpeded, no pedestrians took the risk of walking in the road last Friday.
“You see people speeding 50 or 60 miles per hour,” said David Riven, owner of Dagim Hardware and Housewares on the corner of 99th Street and 63rd Road. “I don’t see enough people walking. There’s not enough people on the sidewalk. It makes no sense.”
Riven added that he’s opposed to blocking off the streets to begin with, and he doesn’t think the DOT did enough to consult the community beforehand.
A similar problem, which happened along Fifth Avenue in Long Island City, prompted resident Rob Bellinger to experiment with the design of the barriers. After he noticed drivers speeding through, he staggered the barriers and spaced them out on opposite sides of the streets, so that frustrated drivers would have to put significant effort into moving them.
He said that as soon as he put the barricades in a pattern that stopped drivers from taking them down, pedestrians and bikers started to use the street space more.
“The problem seems to be that no one from DOT is monitoring these open streets to see what works and what doesn’t. They only exist on paper, yet the city keeps patting itself on the back for creating them,” said Bellinger.
The situation Bellinger describes, where drivers can easily move the barriers, stands in stark contrast to the open streets in Forest Park, where the DOT blocked off the end of Freedom Drive and East Main Drive with massive crane trucks that no car can get past.
Those open streets, which run alongside the park and have stayed empty of cars, continually bring out crowds of walkers and bicyclists.
“People are getting together, which is a great thing for the community,” said Jose Tapia, who comes daily to do his exercises on West Main Drive.
The easier it is to remove the barriers, the less successful the open street design. According to the DOT’s map, 120th Street in South Richmond Hill has five blocks of open streets, but on Friday the barricades all sat discarded on the side of the road
TJ Singh said neighbors and drivers kept taking them down throughout the day, until finally it appeared that the police gave up on putting them up. This had been the case for a week, he said.
Nikita Ramdeen said it’s been a couple weeks since she remembers seeing them, but when the barriers first went up, they were quite successful.
“There were lots of people walking in the street,” Ramdeen said. “Kids riding their bikes.”
“As we do with every new program, we’re working constantly to improve our processes and implement best practices. As for putting barriers back when they fall down or are moved, DOT has a roving quality-control team to check on our Open Streets and report issues to NYPD, as part of an inter-agency effort to keep the streets set up properly and solve problems when they arise,” said a DOT spokesperson.
