Opponents of the city’s Open Streets program have filed suit in federal court to reverse the measure, saying it discriminates against some residents, including the elderly and disabled, who rely on transportation by automobile to get around.
Open Streets, begun on an experimental basis during the pandemic, closes off sections of city streets to most vehicular traffic to create pedestrian space and quasi-parkland. The ends of the designated streets are typically closed off by mobile barricades.
An early model for the citywide program was 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights, which now runs between 69th Street and Junction Boulevard.
The 47-page complaint, filed with the Eastern District of New York on Monday, is direct.
“This civil rights case, brought by disabled City residents, challenges that program as a form of unlawful creeping kudzu that discriminates against disabled residents of the City by barring them from the City’s public street services and restricting their access to vehicular traffic in violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act ... the New York State Human Rights Law, and the New York City Human Rights Law.”
It says the streets limit entry and egress to and from residences and businesses, hamper residents’ ability to access ride-sharing and paratransit services and impede access of emergency service vehicles.
Defendants include the city, Mayor Adams and Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. A spokesman for the city’s Department of Transportation was equally direct in an email.
“Open Streets enhances safety, accessibility, and equity for a large number of New Yorkers using the roads, including seniors and people with disabilities,” he said. “The City will review the case.”
Other defendants include the 34th Avenue Open Streets Coalition and at least two of its members. The coalition did not respond to requests for comment prior to the Chronicle’s deadline on Wednesday.
But advocates of the program on 34th Avenue, now called Paseo Park, have told the Chronicle on multiple occasions that aside from the recreational and social benefits, the designation, design and layout have improved pedestrian and cyclist safety along the 1.3-mile stretch, particularly near the schools on or near the route.
They also point out that the DOT consulted with the NYPD, FDNY and DSNY during the planning process.
Plaintiffs from Queens include Carmen Kolodich, Richard Kolodich, Mary McGuckina and Deborah Perrin of Jackson Heights and John David Tineo of East Elmhurst.
The suit is seeking an order of declaratory relief enjoining the Open Streets program; the awarding of “reasonable attorneys’ fees and expenses and other ... costs and expenses” and any other relief that the court deems proper.”
Attorney Matthew Berman, who represents the plaintiffs, told the Chronicle on Tuesday that his clients are seeking a jury trial and have requested Brooklyn as the venue. He said they have 90 days to serve notice to all defendants before proceeding on the court’s calendar.
