The city has extended its Open Storefronts program, which allows shops and restaurants to use the sidewalk to display merchandise and conduct business, through Sept. 30, 2021.
“Open Storefronts has given business owners an easy way to maximize their space and keep customers safe as they shop,” Mayor de Blasio said Tuesday in a press release. “And by introducing restaurants into the program, we’re giving local eateries more ways than ever to keep their communities vibrant.”
Businesses now will be permitted to sell prepackaged food out front, and restaurants may use the space to set up queuing areas. The available space is limited to the five feet out from the property line, and there must be at least 8 feet of sidewalk open to the curb. Shops may not use space in front of neighboring businesses.
Hours cannot start before 8 a.m. or end after 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or before 10 a.m. and after 11 p.m. on Sunday. All furniture and display materials must be brought inside at closing. The city also recommends businesses consult their insurance carriers before starting.
