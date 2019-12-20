Open space, resiliency at shoreline workshop

The ongoing discussion about just how best to redevelop part of the Long Island City waterfront focused Monday night on open space, and the best ways to protect the 28-acre area from the ocean during future storms.

And with Plaxall, a longtime manufacturing presence and major landowner joining the city, TF Cornerstone, Simon Baron Development, L&L MAG and about 100 residents at a workshop at Hunters Point Middle School, all the guests were finally at the party.

The evening began with brief presentations from Dana Getman of Shop Architects and Gena Wirth of Scape, a landscape architect, on the potential for creating more open spaces and reusing those already in place; and to connect the refurbished waterfront to surrounding neighborhoods.

“What are the gaps?” Wirth asked.

An analysis of the area found a lack of eateries, community gardens, flexible plaza and lawn space and places, picnic areas and places where one could just sit and relax.

Jason Loiselle of Sherwood Design Engineers gave an overview of how the area historically has been affected by tides and storm surges; its capacity to handle stormwater; and how rethinking everything from waterfront bulkheads to the placement and height of green space and streets could protect the neighborhoods and even reduce water pollution to the north in Bowery Bay.

Loiselle said the existing bulkheads run from over 10 feet in height down to 5 feet, depending on location. He said done properly a new barrier could protect “40 acres that sit behind it.”

He also said proper planning from the waterfront on back could help the area manage even a 25-year-storm with 9-foot tidal surges.

But he also said proper rainwater management could remove up to 17 million gallons a year of combined sewage overflow into Bowery Bay from the present 109 million if they could divert 17 acres’ worth of rainwater from discharging into the combined sewer and storm sewer line that runs just to the east of the project area,

He also said that “no-build” options being discussed by opponents of the rebuild keep that 17 million gallons flowing when the area gets as little as 4 inches of rain, which he said occurs about 30 times a year in the area. He said it also leaves the area unprotected from storm surges.

The roughly 100 attendees subsequently broke off into groups to examine maps of the area crafted to take their ideas for types and locations of open space, recreation areas and other facilities; and their preferences for holding back the ocean in future storms. They then presented their findings to the room.

Richard Khuzami, president of the Old Astoria Neighborhood Association, said he, for one, prefers a layered coastline where waves get broken up at the waterline with natural and manmade barriers to stop or diffuse storm surges inland.

“Bulkheads don’t tend to hold up so well,” he said.

Luke O’Brien of HarborLAB, which promotes canoeing for recreational and environmental benefits, believes the redevelopment should foster recreational boating.

While several people discussed the benefits of more shaded gathering areas — “We don’t want to repeat the Court Square mistake of one tree for every 2,000 people,” LIC resident Peter Johnson said — one attendee said covered pavilions also should be considered, particularly given their utility when it rains.

“Pavilions offer a lot of flexible space,” he said.”

A handful of speakers said they still would like to hear more from the developers on what they are considering.

“Are you going to have 60-, 70-, 80-story buildings?” Johnson asked the developers’ representatives in the back of the room. “We’re being asked to plan something, but we don’t know how big this will be or how many people [would be coming].”

One presenter expressed a similar concern.

“It’s like we’re building a house — we don’t know how big it is going to be but we’re trying to choose between blue tiles and green tiles,” she said.

The workshop was moderated by Gail Mellow, the former president of LaGuardia Community College. The Rev. Mitchell Taylor, who co-moderated last month’s workshop on jobs and economic opportunities, was unable to attend.

Mellow, speaking at the start of the meeting in the school’s fifth floor cafeteria, said that wasn’t going to be the purpose of the meeting.

“You won’t be seeing definitive plans,” Mellow said. “You’ll be seeing parameters.”

Your LIC is a consortium that was set up at the behest of the City Council after Amazon pulled out of an agreement to set up its second corporate headquarters in Long Island City.

L&L Mag, Simon Baron and TF Cornerstone own or control a good deal of the property involved. TF Cornerstone controls two parcels of city-owned land based on agreements reached prior to the Amazon deal. Plaxall, the biggest landowner in the area, joined the consortium two weeks ago.

Two more public workshops are being planned. One will cover community resources such as schools, recreation and culture, which Mellow said is likely to be in January or February. Another will involve discussion of housing, transit and infrastructure.

All who are interested can find more information or leave their comments and suggestions at yourlic.nyc.