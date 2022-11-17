Opponents of making open restaurants a permanent part of the city’s streetscape took to the streets in Manhattan Tuesday as the City Council eyes long-term legislation.
Intro. 31 would codify changes made to certain restaurant, zoning and traffic laws that went unenforced during the Covid-19 pandemic as a way to keep restaurants from closing down.
The move has been credited with saving 10,000 jobs, though opponents say making it permanent clutters streets and sidewalks, creates unsanitary conditions that foster rats and other vermin, and is a giveaway of public space to businesses.
The Department of Transportation is the lead agency on the redo. Changes to various laws are required as the city has emerged from emergency conditions.
In an email this week announcing Tuesday’s protest, the group Humanscale NYC said a vote on Intro. 31, which Mayor Adams supports, was scheduled for Nov. 22, just before the Thanksgiving break.
Published reports on Wednesday quoted a City Council spokesperson as saying no vote has been scheduled, and it was not posted on the meeting’s agenda.
— Michael Gannon
