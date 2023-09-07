If it wasn’t already evident that Tuesday was the day after Labor Day, the fact that Community Board 11 had a quorum by a one-person margin at its meeting that evening made it clear.
That low attendance became a point of discussion as the panel weighed a rule change that would allow members with disabilities or who are caretakers to attend in-person meetings virtually and still be able to vote. Advance written notice and approval by the chair would be required.
The proposal comes after the state’s Open Meetings Law reverted back to prepandemic standards this spring, making in-person community board meetings mandatory again. Though it allows members with disabilities and caregiving responsibilities to participate remotely, there would need to be a quorum of in-person attendees; it does not stipulate that remote attendees can vote.
The potential rule change was brought by Second Vice Chair Henry Euler, who cares for his elderly sister and is concerned about contracting Covid-19 and getting her sick. Board Chair Paul DiBenedetto and District Manager Joe Marziliano consulted legal counsel at the Queens Borough President’s Office before bringing the proposal to the panel.
Though members were sympathetic, some were concerned the rule would be abused. DiBenedetto said advance notice and the chair’s discretion would mitigate the issue.
But some questions about the Open Meetings Law itself remained. Board member Ben Turner, for one, asked whether, for the purposes of attending meetings remotely, parents would be considered caregivers. With a slew of new questions for legal counsel, the board opted to table the matter until next month.
CB 11 also voted to renew two variances Tuesday, one for a Bayside car dealership and another for an Auburndale auto repair shop. A representative for the Infiniti dealership, located at 217-07 Northern Blvd., said the owner had seen to all of the conditions raised in committee for the 20-year renewal, including that repairs to sidewalks and asphalt be made, among other stipulations.
But then Euler, a longtime member of the board, asked when the previous variance had been granted.
“I remember this case was before this board not 20 years ago, but about 10 years ago,” he said.
Indeed, the representative said, the prior variance was granted in 2011. Euler and four others voted against the extension Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the auto repair shop at 42-42 Francis Lewis Blvd. requested a 10-year extension of its variance. It had been approved in committee on the condition that an unathorized outdoor car lift be moved inside, among other things. After discussion on whether it should require the owners to add stanchions to prevent sidewalk parking (members decided not to), the board voted unanimously for it.
In other board business, George Mihaltses reported that the City Council had voted against the demapping proposal the panel had unanimously shot down in the spring.
“We don’t win often, so it feels really good to win,” he said.
DiBendetto said Tuesday members Lourdes December and Ralph Ruiz had resigned their positions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.