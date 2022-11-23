An opinion piece published in the Queens Chronicle Nov. 17, entitled “Asian students under attack, again by DOE” and authored by two self-described “public school parents and co-founders of the Asian Wave Alliance, who reside in Whitestone and Forest Hills, respectively,” requires more correction than space permits, but allow me to address its most egregious misstatements.
The writers claim that more than 300 Department of Education high schools receive additional monies under what’s known as “portfolio funding,” including 25 specialized audition schools. In reality, there are 116 portfolio schools: 46 career and technical education; 13 specialized academic; six specialized audition; and 51 transfer schools.
Ironically, five of the 13 “specialized academic” schools receiving this funding are not specialized as they do not use the SHSAT for admissions; 10 of them are not considered specialized under the New York State Hecht Calandra Act.
The argument that the 13 schools receiving specialized academic portfolio funding serve primarily low-income students falls flat when we consider that only 0.7 percent of them qualify for Title I funding compared with 91 percent of all other high schools. The average Economics Need Indices of these schools is 42.3 percent vs. the citywide high school average of 77.25 percent. The unquantifiable amounts spent on prep academies and tutors to gain admissions into these schools is another indicator of family income levels.
The argument that the 13 schools receiving specialized academic portfolio funding are lower funded is also a canard as they receive an average of 102 percent of their Fair Student Funding allocations per pupil for the exact same students for which every other high school finally, after 14 years, gets 100 percent. The fact that these schools purposefully exclude students with disabilities (6.9 percent average vs citywide 20.9 percent); English language learners (0.18 percent average vs. citywide 14.39 percent) and students in temporary housing (2.2 percent average vs. citywide 12.35 percent) who bring them with additional weighted funds is by these 13 schools’ own design and their exclusionary admissions policies.
Students identifying as “Asian” account for an average of 44.18 percent of each of these 13 schools’ enrollments compared to the citywide average of 10.23 percent. Only seven of these 13 schools appear among the 19 DOE schools with highest percentages of Asian students enrolled.
Beyond the factual misrepresentations, the Nov.17 piece goes on to accuse the members of the Chancellor’s Budget Working Group of wanting “to defund advanced academics”; of being “activists who have been very vocal and aggressive in their attempts to eliminate the Specialized High School Admissions Test, remove screened admissions to middle and high schools, and eliminate the Gifted and Talented programs” now using “this latest tactic to defund advanced academic programs.” It also accuses the group of racism and criticizes the way its members were selected.
As a member of the budget group, albeit a dissenting one, I can confirm there was no discussion of the SHSAT, screened programs for middle or high schools or Gifted and Talented programs. The group’s focus was restricted to FSF. Nor, with its membership list posted on the DOE website, was the group dominated by “activists” unless one considers members of community education councils, citywide councils, the Panel for Educational Policy, the City Council, the Comptroller’s Office, the UFT and the Council of School Supervisors & Administrators to all be “activists.” Rather, several of us found the group’s final report to be a ringing endorsement of the status quo.
There was nothing opaque about the group’s formation unless the Nov. 17 authors consider any group they cannot dominate to be opaque. Their allegations of anti-Asian racism must be particularly hurtful to the members who are of Asian origin or descent and I will take this opportunity to apologize to them on behalf of the Nov. 17 article’s authors. Calls of “racism” is an old dog, but sadly some hope that it still hunts.
In all candor, several members of the group disagreed vehemently with the group’s approach, limitations and resulting report. Some of us were not able to sign off on the Group Report, including its recommendation concerning the 13 specialized academic high schools. Our Minority Report is posted on the DOE’s website and, among other recommendations, it details a plan to spread accelerated learning throughout the system — including incentives for high-achieving middle and high schools.
While we, the dissenting members of the budget group, disagree with the “Official Report,” the slanderous attacks on the group’s members contained in the opinion piece published in the Queens Chronicle cannot be allowed to stand uncorrected.
Michael Athy is an educator who retired in February 2022 after 13 years as principal of a large DOE high school, served on the Chancellor’s Budget Working Group, remains active on educational and civic concerns and lives in Queens.
