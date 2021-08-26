“We deserve to be safe” signs were waved in Manhattan for the third time this year after a July police report showed that hate targeting anti-Asian American and Pacific Islanders has continued to rise.
The Asian American Federation led the third rally of 2021 on Aug 18. Two earlier protests were held in February and May, but neither has seemed to sway the rising prejudice, which the NYPD says is up 363 percent from last July.
“The continuing onslaught of anti-Asian hate and attacks requires that we stay ever-vigilant to underscore and denounce the violence and bigotry that has devastated the community in lockstep with Covid,” state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) said at the rally. “Neither the passage of time nor the overwhelming numbers of incidents will dull the shock and outrage experienced by our community.”
The NYPD released its July crime statistics earlier this month, which found that overall hate crimes throughout the city jumped 107 percent compared to July 2020. Incidents motivated by anti-AAPI bias showed the highest increase: There were 87 more reported crimes this year.
One of those crimes was an assault on Potri Ranka Manis, a Filipina nurse from Queens, who was attacked by a couple on the E train near 42nd Street and Times Square after a day of work.
According to Manis, she was in the process of passing out free masks to train riders when one man took her offering, threw it away and yelled at her to go back to “dirty” China.
The woman her assaulter was with joined the attack. She allegedly hit Manis over the head 20 times and shouted, “Mind your own business, ch--k! You are the virus! You’re a terrorist, get off this train.”
Manis said the couple stole her phone while she was trying to call 911. She was later taken to the hospital by ambulance for various contusions and bruises.
“Potri Ranka Manis is a Queens healthcare hero who had taken it upon herself to help protect her city from COVID-19 by passing out free face masks to subway riders. She should have been applauded by everyone who walked past her, not become a target of vile anti-Asian hatred in the very city she is trying to keep safe,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, who hosted his own We Belong Here: Queens Rises Against Hate rally in Flushing in May.
A report released by the Stop AAPI Hate organization found, after comparing national incidents from March 2020 through June 2021, that New York State has the second-highest number of hate incident reports involving the Asian community.
Nearly 16 percent of the country’s hate crimes occurred in New York, the report stated, the second-highest of any state. California was responsible for 38.6 percent of the country’s hate incidents.
Stop AAPI Hate found that physical assault accounts for nearly 14 percent of AAPI discrimination, and the chances of being coughed or spat on are even lower. Most discrimination comes in the form of verbal harassment and shunning, the group found.
