As the city and the world continue to combat a pandemic that has had a greater impact on minorities, the Queens Library and the Black Caucus of the American Library Association are hosting a 24-hour online Black Health and Healing Summit.
The free Feb. 5-6 event will feature a variety of topics addressed by experts and celebrities ranging from Dr. Joycelyn Elders, a pediatrician and former U.S. surgeon general, to Patrick “Blake” Leeper, the record-breaking Paralympic athlete, to rapper Doug E. Fresh, the “Human Beat Box.”
Topics will include health equity and the Covid-19 vaccine, mental health, raising black children, civil rights, racism, careers in healthcare and more, including whether one’s doctor needs to be black. Details are posted at blackhealth.queenslibrary.org.
“This summit will spotlight top medical experts and entertainers who will discuss the most critical health topics,” the organizers say. “These virtual panels, lectures, and interactive workshops will leave you with the inspiration, support, skills and knowledge to make immediate health improvements! You don’t want to miss this.”
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
