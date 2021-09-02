A major supermarket chain is now allowing customers who receive federal assistance to use their electronic payment cards when purchasing healthy groceries online for home delivery.
Borough President Donovan Richards dropped by the Stop& Shop on Union Turnpike on Forest Hills on Aug. 26 as Stop & Shop announced that people using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance, or SNAP, cards, now can find and order SNAP-eligible groceries in the supermarket’s online aisles, select them and apply for their discount before checking out.
Tarik Stewart, regional vice president of operations for the supermarket, said the decision wasn’t a difficult one.
“It’s just another level of service for our customers,” he said.
A customer who gave her name as Mrs. H. said the new policy will be a tremendous help when she might be unable to get to a store in person conveniently.
“I’m excited about this,” she said.
A spokesperson for the store said regular delivery charges still apply for the online orders and cannot be paid with benefits.
Richards said the added convenience for seniors and the needy also has the added benefit of allowing recipients to use more care during the continued Covid-19 crises.
“Far too many Queens families continue to face the real and deep threat of food insecurity,” he said. “This has only been further amplified by the Covid-19 pandemic, and with the outbreak of the virus, families who rely on SNAP benefits to purchase food were unable to do so safely online. As cases of the Delta variant continue to rise, ensuring our lower-income families can put food on the table without potentially risking their health is critically important. Queens thanks Stop & Shop for this initiative that will help keep our borough safe during this public health crisis.”
