A 28-foot Chinese Elm tree on 92nd Street in Howard Beach has been taunting residents for over 10 years, says Anna Maria Cupido.
She and her neighbors have filed repeated 311 complaints for years but to no avail.
“Every time there is a storm, I sit here biting my nails,” Cupido said, afraid that the tree on the strip of grass outside her house is going to come down or drop a huge branch.
And it does not even take a storm for that to happen, as she and her husband, Dario Cupido, learned in the early hours of Saturday, March 26. There was no storm but a massive branch came down, pummeling her husband’s car, causing the roof to cave in. The car is still in the shop and will cost at least $10,000 to repair.
The Cupidos and several other houses lost power because the branch took down an electrical wire. Over the years, the wires in the area have been reconfigured around the massive and sprawling tree, Cupido and her neighbor recalled.
The FDNY had to bring in machinery to remove the limb from the car and although the firefighters chopped it up into a pile, the pile was still there as of this week.
Some of the pile falls onto her sidewalk and when she called 311, she was told that it was the homeowner’s responsibility if someone gets hurt because of it.
“My husband and I are 72 years old,” she said. “We can’t let lift those branches, but yet I’m responsible ... they told me it would be anywhere from 4 to 10 days for them to remove it.”
The tree was last inspected on March 29, according to a Parks Department spokesperson, and it was found to be in fair condition. It was given a category C priority for pruning. Parks priority ranges from A through D, with A being the most critical and time-sensitive.
“Our crew will complete the pruning at the same time they are removing the downed limb so long as the tree is accessible,” the spokesperson said.
Anna Maria and her husband do not necessarily want the whole tree to come down but seek periodic pruning. She has reached out to elected officials and Parks, but she said her requests have “fallen on deaf ears.”
She was told last summer that the tree would get pruned but it never did.
The roots have pulled up the sidewalk and the Cupidos have had to redo it several times over the years. The city has warned of citations and if someone got injured, it would be their responsibility.
The extensive root system below the ground’s surface also causes them periodic sewage issues.
Every four or five months, Dario Cupido said, he has to call someone to clean after flooding.
“What are we waiting for? A real major disaster,” said Anna Maria Cupido.
Community Board 10 told her on the phone that the tree would be pruned only if there were others in the area that needed pruning, too.
“I’m thinking if we’re having this problem, maybe other people in the area may as well,” she said.
The Parks Department encourages people to continue reporting tree conditions through the NYC Street Tree Map, the Parks website, or by calling 311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.