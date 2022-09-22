One man has been charged with a hate crime for the Aug. 16 vandalization of the Tulsi Mandir in South Richmond Hill.
Sukhpal Singh, 27, of Douglaston, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime for the early morning incident in which a statue was smashed and the temple area was spray-painted, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Monday.
After the 3:30 a.m. incident in August, a priest arrived to the temple later that morning and found the Mahatma Gandhi statue shattered and the words “Kutta Dog” graffitied.
Surveillance video obtained by police showed that Singh worked alongside four others on the night of the incident. They remain at large.
Singh was arrested on Saturday and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. He was charged with criminal mischief in the second degree and aggravated harassment in the first degree. He was arraigned last Sunday and is due back in court on Oct. 17.
Singh was traced back to one of the getaway cars seen in surveillance footage, a Mercedes Benz C-Class vehicle registered to him.
Back in August, police said that the incident was being investigated as a pattern along with an Aug. 3 attack on the temple, which left the statue toppled but less damaged.
Katz’s office could not comment on any connection because the incidents are still under investigation.
In a prepared statement she said, “As alleged, the defendant, along with several unapprehended others, committed a disgraceful act of violence against a Mahatma Gandhi statue that has become a universal symbol of peace, unity and inclusivity. Hate and bias-motivated attacks have no place in our communities and my Office will hold such perpetrators accountable.”
Katz joined Mayor Adams, Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) and many other community and religious leaders at a press conference at Tulsi Mandir at the end of August to denounce the recent acts of hate.
Rajkumar released a statement thanking the District Attorney’s Office, the 106th Precinct and the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.
She called on the perpetrators to “educate themselves about the mutual respect and inclusivity taught by Gandhi.”
“Today, I do not call for harsh punishment against the perpetrator apprehended, for Gandhi himself believed that an eye for an eye makes the whole world blind,” she said.
Romeo Hitlall, a representative of the Federation of Hindu Mandirs, said that the community remains on edge. Whenever the door to the temple opens, he said worshippers pause their prayers and meditations to turn and see who is entering.
He said he hopes to see the others apprehended but for lessons to be learned.
“It’s an unfortunate situation for the Hindu community but also for the young men who have put themselves in this situation.”
He, too, leans on Hindu teachings and does not call on harsh punishments.
“The concern has always been security,” he added. “What could happen next?”
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) also commended the police for apprehending and charging one of the perpetrators so far and applauded the DA’s Office for treating it as a hate crime.
“Attacks like this directed at a specific culture or religion cannot be tolerated and in my opinion are crimes against the entire community,” Addabbo said in a prepared statement.
As Gandhi’s birthday approaches, the community is preparing for its annual Gandhi Peace March at the end of October, which will conclude at the Tulsi Mandir.
