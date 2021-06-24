One mural, two centuries

Neir’s Tavern has attempted to fit 200 years of history in one image. Loycent Gordon, the owner of the bar, believed to be the longest-running in New York City, recently commissioned Bienbenido Guerra to paint a 5-by-16-foot mural that depicts the tavern’s centuries-spanning story.
The mural will form a permanent backdrop behind the tavern’s stage.
Born and raised in Queens, Guerra is creating the custom piece of art to highlight several eras in the bar’s past.
In the future, Neir’s “ambassadors” are planning to hold a formal unveiling of the mural, but they have not yet set a date for the occasion.
