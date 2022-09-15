An 18-year-old Ozone Park man was arrested for two violent robberies that occurred last Monday night.
Jeremiah Meredith was cuffed last Wednesday night and charged with attempted murder, assault and two counts of robbery and criminal possession of stolen property, according to a police spokesperson.
Around 9:30 p.m., 82-year-old Onkar Singh was walking near 112th Street and Liberty Avenue when two suspects approached him from behind, punched him and knocked him down. They took his cell phone and fled, say police.
Singh sustained lacerations and swelling to the side of his face. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Then, just before midnight, a 37-year-old male was stabbed multiple times in the torso and robbed near 81st Street and Liberty Avenue by the same suspects, police say. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital, too, and was in critical condition.
Meredith was arrested after a search warrant was executed and police were able to recover stolen property, according to the 106th Precinct.
Community activist Japneet Singh has been in touch with the elder Singh, whom he is not related to, and said it was a relief to hear that one perpetrator was caught but that he is “sick and tired” of his elders being targeted.
The elder Singh, a citizen and engineer by trade, came to America 35 years ago. He said he had not been attacked like this since the aftermath of 9/11 and will not continue his nightly walks, the younger Singh said.
Language barriers often prevent police from responding more quickly, he said, adding that he had been in touch with the NYPD to help track down the elder Singh’s stolen phone and, in turn, the perpetrator.
“Every precinct needs to take action immediately as opposed to when pressure is built,” Japneet Singh said.
