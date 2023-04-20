A Bayside man lost his life in a three-alarm house fire early Sunday morning, the FDNY said.
Around 5:30 a.m., the fire department responded to a report of a blaze at 218-01 36 Ave., about a block south of Crocheron Park. With over 100 firefighters on scene, the fire was declared under control just under two hours later.
The victim was pronounced deceased on-site.
Though the FDNY press office did not say where the fire originated, it did say the the blaze spread throughout the two-story house and caused damage to some adjacent homes — at least two, according to records from the Department of Buildings.
DOB filings also show that the facade of the house is “burned out,” that the second-floor stairs are “severely charred” and that the second floor is in danger of collapse.
By press time Wednesday, FDNY fire marshals were still investigating the cause of the blaze.
— Sophie Krichevsky
