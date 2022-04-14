Two Sikh men were attacked Tuesday morning in Richmond Hill near where a hate crime against a member of the same community occurred last week. One man is in custody and another is still at large.
The incident occurred near the intersection of 95th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard just after 7 a.m., according to police, a block from the Sikh Cultural Society gurdwara.
Officers found the two men, 76 and 64 years old, with minor injuries to the head and body. A preliminary investigation determined that the victims were approached by two men who struck them both on the head and body with closed fists and a wooden stick. The victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
The assailants removed religious headwear from the men and stole their money. The incident is being treated as a robbery and a hate crime, according to police.
Hezekiah Coleman, 20 years old, who police say was squatting at 95-54 Lefferts Blvd., was taken into custody and charged with robbery, assault, hate crimes and aggravated harassment, officials said.
Police believe the suspect they have not caught also committed last week’s assault against Nirmal Singh, 70, said Community Affairs Officer Scott Adelman of the 102nd Precinct at the Community Board 9 meeting on Tuesday night.
The 102nd has a directed post at 95-54 Lefferts Blvd., which appears to be abandoned. It is believed that both suspects were squatters there.
“That car will not leave until the perpetrator is caught,” said Adelman.
Sukhjinder Singh Nijjar is the chairman of external affairs and the elections commission at the Sikh Cultural Society. He says the society is working with the precinct and hate crimes unit in the aftermath of the attacks.
He hopes to see increased police presence and is working to get a car permanently assigned for the temple area. On Wednesday, he and a group of about 15 community members met at the temple at 3 a.m. to patrol.
“It’s an unfortunate event but you can’t deploy the whole police there so for that reason, we are just trying to help out as much as we can,” said Nijjar.
“We’re exploring all these avenues to see if we can have this area covered, not only for our local Sikh community, but also many other multicultural communities in this area,” he said, adding that the society will continue to hold elected officials accountable on delivering on their promises.
The Sikh Coalition, an advocacy group with offices in New York, issued a statement on Twitter regarding the attack.
“Law enforcement believes both men were targeted for being Sikh, and the attacks are being investigated as anti-Sikh hate crimes,” the coalition stated. The group is not releasing names or images out of respect for privacy.
“As the first Punjabi American ever elected to New York State Office, I am here to say in unequivocal terms that there is zero tolerance for hate crimes against the Sikh American community in New York state,” said Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven).
The lawmaker said she, the mayor and Congress “will give law enforcement the tools they need to fully investigate and prosecute these crimes of bias.”
“A leisurely stroll turned tragic when two members of the Sikh community were targeted for their faith,” Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) tweeted Tuesday.
In a statement, she emphasized the need for increased public safety. “This is yet another incident of crime that has spiraled out of control in this city, and until we can restore law enforcement’s ability to punish criminals effectively we will continue to see attacks like this one and worse.”
She called on Mayor Adams to take “bold measures to make our city safe again.”
“And to my fellow City Council representatives, some of whom feel that we do not need more police officers on our streets — I ask you to wake up. We are losing our city to violent crime, and it’s getting worse by the day,” Ariola continued. “We need to take a stand against hate and bigotry, and empower the NYPD and our justice system to arrest and prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”
The incident in Richmond Hill occurred just before the shooting in a Brooklyn subway car that injured 29 people, 10 of whom were shot.
“We recognize that this news comes amidst reports of a separate mass shooting and additional violence at a Brooklyn subway station this morning,” the Sikh Coalition said on Twitter. “The entire local community is in our thoughts as that other investigation moves forward.”
