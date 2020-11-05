Like many institutions, the historic Vander Ende-Onderdonk House was hit hard by the pandemic.
“Our entire rental season was a bust,” said Virginia Comber, a director of the Greater Ridgewood Historical Society, which runs the site, the oldest Dutch colonial house in the city.
The property, closed for five months, couldn’t be rented for weddings or any kind of parties. Monthly candlelight tours had to be canceled. The “Made in Ridgewood” film series was cut short before “The Wrong Man” could be screened in late March.
“We’re hurting but we’re like everybody else in the same boat,” Comber said,” adding, “It’s been difficult.”
The society is accepting donations, which can be made at onderdonkhouse.org.
The interior of the museum saw a limited reopening in mid-September. The Onderdonk House hosted a pumpkin-picking event in early October. Usually around 1,000 people are at the event though it was limited to 200 this year. And on Halloween, the house hosted an arts-and-crafts event with socially distanced trick-or-treating.
The house is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Donations have been coming in from the community, according to Comber.
“The toughest part of all this is maintaining the property and having no funds coming in,” she said.
Comber said discretionary funding for $9,000 from the City Council is dispersed with 75 percent coming up front but paperwork needing to be filled out for the last quarter of it.
“Normally we would have that money by now and that would help us a bit but everything is slow and being processed by the city,” she said.
Attendance at the house is picking up, though not as much as it had been pre-COVID. Fortunately, the house is in no danger of closing, according to Comber, who said the society has been fiscally sound and prudent with savings to fall back on.
She is hoping next year will be better for the historic site.
“We’re hoping by May 2021 we can open up space to a larger number of people and get rental season off with a bang,” Comber said.
