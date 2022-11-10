Community Board 11 once again took up the topic of accessory dwelling units during its November meeting this week.
Al Gatalin, who chairs the board’s Governmental Affairs Committee, proposed that the board write a letter to area elected official condemning S8783B, a bill that aims to amend the state’s multiple dwelling laws so as to legalize specified basement apartments.
ADUs were the source of much debate throughout Northeast Queens and among CB 11 members earlier this year, when state lawmakers aimed to pass similar legislation that would limit regulations on the units, despite what local law may say. Gov. Hochul had also initially included measures to legalize ADUs in her budget proposal. After that was met with widespread opposition — including from CB 11 — the provision was removed from Hochul’s final proposal. Bills to that effect, including S8783B, stalled in committee before the end of the legislative session in June.
Board members did not seem to have had a change of heart on the issue since it was last discussed at the beginning of the year.
Several members pointed to safety concerns, and alluded to those who died during Hurricane Ida due to flooding in their basement apartments. At the same time, they felt that the housing crisis needed to be addressed.
“As much as I don’t like this plan, specifically, I do think we need to do something to get more people in houses,” said board member John Kelly. “If we’re not going to do anything else to zoning, if we’re not going to do anything else with providing more housing for people, this is the best we’ve got.”
Chair Michael Budabin had similar thoughts, but did not think the costs outweighed the benefits.
“I see the affordable housing crisis in the city as an absolute emergency. I just think in the end, this does nothing or very little to solving it with a significant expense, which I think we’ve seen in terms of safety,” he said. “This is a problem that needs solving. I just don’t see this as a good trade-off in terms of solving that problem.”
Third Vice Chair Henry Euler, who has repeatedly voiced his objections to legalizing ADUs, pointed to issues raised by the practicalities.
“A lot of landlords will not go along with this plan. They will not agree to all the standards that are being set up,” he said, referring to safety measures for ADUs. “Once they are legalized, then the income from these basement apartments will have to be declared to the IRS.”
The board ultimately voted to send a letter to their elected officials, making their objection to the bill known. It passed with 32 votes in favor, three opposed, three abstentions and one present.
In other board business, the panel voted on its Capital and Expense Budget for Fiscal Year 2024. Among the board’s highest priorities is for the city to acquire the remaining lots in Udalls Cove, as well as those adjacent to Alley Pond Park in order to incorporate them into the park, as had been discussed throughout the board’s recent controversy over the Mizumi property.
The board also called for the Bayside Library to either be renovated or replaced in its proposal, citing inadequate space as the primary reason.
Though some questioned whether the board should keep streetscape improvements on Northern Boulevard near 223rd Street as the No. 1 priority, the plan was approved 30-6, with one abstention.
