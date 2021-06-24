Queens College ceremoniously broke ground June 16 on its $9.3 million soccer field and track renovation project.
Director of Athletics Robert Twible, left, Student Association President Zaire Couloute, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Queens College President Frank H. Wu, City Councilmember Francisco Moya, state Senator Toby Ann Stavisky, City Councilmember James Gennaro, Special Counsel for Ratepayer Protection and alumnus Rory Lancman, City University of New York Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodr’guez and Queens College student athlete Shannon Gibbons celebrated the upgrades last Wednesday.
Queens College is a Division II school.
The project, which began in January 2021, has an estimated completion date of early 2022.
