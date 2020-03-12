The group looking to reimagine and remake the Long Island City waterfront had to quickly reimagine the fourth workshop in its ongoing public outreach campaign.
Heeding the state of emergency declared by Gov. Cuomo over the coronavirus outbreak and calls from the city and state to avoid large public gatherings where possible, Your LIC hosted its meeting on infrastructure, transportation and sustainability via webinar and teleconference.
Organizers said approximately 100 people participated remotely in the meeting that featured experts in transportation, water and energy engineering.
Those in the audience were invited to ask questions following the presentations.
Plaxall, TF Cornerstone, L&L MAG and Simon Baron Development make up Your LIC, and they own or control the ability to develop 28 acres at and around Anable Basin.
The group was formed by the City Council after Amazon pulled out of an agreement for a massive headquarters complex at the LIC site in February 2019.
Speakers included Riley MacPhee and Bernardo Matalucci of SHoP Architects, engineer Jason Loiselle of Sherwood Design engineers and Ebony Young of TF Cornerstone.
MacPhee discussed transportation options, which he said at the moment are not abundant within the 28-acre site.
“What can we do without adding pressure to existing transit and road infrastructure?” MacPhee asked. “There’s not a lot of mobility on the site right now. It’s pretty much a blank slate.”
He said the developers will examine three kinds of bike lanes including shared, conventional and protected; bike share stations; scooters; ferries; and even two controversial projects that would affect the area — the draft bus redesign plan from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the proposed Brooklyn Queens Connector streetcar.
Later, during the question-and-answer session, he did have one caveat.
“I think no one here is excited about a car-centric district, as opposed to one as pedestrian- and bike-friendly as possible,” he said.
Loiselle followed up on a subject he discussed in December, that of using the land, open space and in- and above-ground engineering to protect the site and neighborhoods surrounding it from storm surges; and protecting the East River from unnecessary combined sewer overflow discharges during heavy rains.
“New York City has one of the oldest water systems in the country, and it is an undersized system,” he said.
Much of the city has combined sewer and wastewater lines. When storms are heavy enough to tax them to full capacity, untreated sewage is combined with water and discharged into the water in and around Queens.
Loiselle said proper land use can recapture a great deal of stormwater naturally.
“You can filter it through the landscape and store it to mitigate flooding,” he said. That, in turn, reduces the stress on combined water-sewer lines, allows for less sewage to be released and permits the water to be released after a storm event has passed.
Matalucci said even the future construction of buildings on the site can reduce the area’s potential carbon footprint, using windows, for example, that allow for maximum light and more efficient heating and cooling.
Even using locally obtained building materials, he said, reduces the pollution incurred transporting them.
Young, vice president of Corporate and Social Responsibility at TF Cornerstone, said unlike the other developers that own their properties, her firm was selected to manage development of two city-owned plots of land adjacent to the existing Department of Education building.
“We don’t control that,” she said.
She said there will be no luxury housing on those sites, and that Cornerstone’s take has been that residents want new schools, open and community space and job creation.
