Throngs of patrons have been routinely observed crowded around Forest Hills food and drink favorites like Mojo Latin Cuisine, Martha’s Country Bakery and Austin Public.
And not all of them have been following social distancing guidelines. But last weekend saw less crowding than prior ones had.
“There’s a few restaurants that have had large crowds outside, particularly around Cinco de Mayo; we’ve actually reached out to each of them, [and explained] people have to take their order, and can’t hang out on Austin Street,” said Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, commanding officer at the 112th Precinct.
Cappelmann, who’s been top dog at the 112th Precinct since February 2020, added that the State Liquor Authority has extended city restaurants’ ability to sell liquor to-go, and that overall, the NYPD has gotten “a lot of cooperation from both restaurant owners and patrons.”
“We have cameras up and down Austin Street and I can see right now that there aren’t crowds,” he said. “We’ve been sending our steady sector officers, as well.”
Cappelmann has also actively visited restaurant sites himself, such as Mojo Latin Cuisine, to ensure social distancing measures were followed.
With progressively warmer weather, more people are coming out of isolation.
“We were the only ones in northern Queens that were open, and that’s what made our popularity,” said Peter Kambitsis, owner of Mojo Latin Cuisine, whose Austin Street restaurant continues to draw a cult following for its signature frozen alcohol beverages.
“The exotic cars were nice, but the motorcycles we didn’t serve, it ain’t gonna happen,” Kambitsis said, referring to the impromptu car and bike shows that happened on Austin Street on May 16 and prior weekends.
Kambitsis said that those not following personal protective equipment orders are not being served.
“We had the benefit of staying open from the get-go, and because we are so popular, we actually had to hire security guards and extra staff to keep things in order,” Kambitsis said.
“People also come from all over to hang out in Forest Hills because they feel safe here,” said Alex Tola, owner of Website Store NYC on Austin Street.
“I love Mojo’s food, but I think the backorder of to-go food had people waiting in the streets and doing car shows and motorcycle shows, which I thought was kinda cool, too,” Tola said.
For Kevin Morrison, general manager at TGI Friday’s in Forest Hills for 12 years, business has dropped “50 percent” since the pandemic.
“We don’t do a lot of alcohol sales like they do, which is a reason that they were busy the way they were,” Morrison said, referring to Mojo’s.
“I can see from us, my staff and patrons are required to wear masks, quick in and out to avoid crowding and people on top of each other,” he added.
TGI Friday’s now sells basic household equipment at wholesale prices, for customers’ convenience.
“On the restaurant business as a whole, it’s gonna take a long time to recover, but it is what it is,” Morrison said.
Even with steady takeout orders, it’s tough to make ends meet, as neighborhood restaurant owners called Forest Hills rents “astronomical” for Queens.
“Most restaurants in the area have been backed up on rent for three months, like me,” said Peter Mastoros, owner of Agora Taverna on Austin Street, which has stayed open since Gov. Cuomo’s shutdown of most businesses went into effect. “The numbers don’t make sense — this is Queens, not Manhattan.”
“There were moments where I had 30 or 40 deliveries just by myself; it’s only me and one other guy working,” Mastoros said.
As far as social distancing goes, once the city allows outdoor reopenings, Agora Taverna will impose outside dining restrictions, at 50 percent occupancy, leaving 20 dining seats instead of 40 available.
“But who’s gonna work when they’re getting a thousand dollars a week for unemployment?” he added.
Mastoros explained that some patrons, usually below 25 years old, aren’t following social distancing orders.
“We have the red tape; some of them are pretty good, but younger people don’t,” Mastoros said.
Meanwhile, Cuomo’s executive order of last Friday night, which allows gatherings of up to 10 people, was met with criticism by City Councilman Mark Levine (D-Manhattan), chairman of the Health Committee.
“This shocking order, forced by a lawsuit, changes nothing about the risks associated with group gatherings — especially those held indoors,” Levine said on Twitter. “We need the public to continue to be smart and use judgement about the risks of this virus, regardless of what the court has forced on us.”
“We’re trying our hardest to maintain social distancing rules, but a lot of people don’t listen,” says Nick, a barista at Martha’s Country Bakery, as he applied floor tape by a crowded front entrance to encourage adherence to the orders.
“I never get sick, and if I get it, I’ll recover, I’m sure. But I wear a mask when I’m outside, as I respect others,” said Anya L., a 38-year-old yoga instructor, as she stood in line outside Martha’s.
