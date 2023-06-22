Participants in the Our Lady of Grace Youth Ministry Program took to the shores of Frank M. Charles Park on Saturday, June 17, for a beach cleanup. The effort was part of a larger volunteer venture calling for all Catholic Youth Ministry programs in Queens and Brooklyn to do an act of service for their communities.
The OLG youth group is co-directed by husband and wife Steven, far left, and Gina Eriquez, far right. “Many of the kids in our group come to Charles Park often so this opportunity is something they feel connected to and it gave them satisfaction to know they made a difference,” Steven Eriquez said of the cleanup along the Howard Beach shoreline.
The group meets every Friday during the school year at OLG Church in Old Howard Beach. It is open to all high school students no matter where they live or what faith they are.
“We try to give them a safe place to hang out and feel comfortable talking about any issues that may be happening at their school or with their friends and family. Many of them take it as an opportunity to stay connected with friends that may have gone to a different high school,” said Gina Eriquez.
