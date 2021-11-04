The Glendale Library was all a modern library could be when it was built in 1935. And Queens Library CEO Dennis Walcott is promising that the newly refurbished and expanded structure will continue that tradition.
Walcott hosted dignitaries from throughout the community Monday morning for the formal ribbon cutting on the project nearly four years in creation at 78-60 73 St., on a corner shared with Myrtle Avenue.
“We’re grateful to give this back to the community,” Walcott said.
Jamie Torres-Springer, commissioner of the city’s Department of Design and Construction, said the building was crafted during the Great Depression by workers and artisans employed by the federal Works Progress Administration.
“They were worried that they would lose artists, so they put them to work,” Torres-Springer said. The larger program gave millions of the unemployed a steady if not spectacular income.
The new building is fully compatible with the Americans with Disabilities Act. But original artwork and brickwork were restored, as was the courtyard garden. Torres-Springer said the cost was $6.9 million. Estimates back in December 2017 were for $4 million.
He praised the library system for being a true partner with the city, not only on matters of construction, but those of the community; he specifically cited the city’s request for Covid-19 vaccination sites.
“[Walcott] asked, ‘Do you need them by tomorrow or by today?’” he recalled.
“We all know the critical role libraries play in our neighborhoods,” said U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing). Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) concurred.
“Good libraries build collections,” she said. “Great libraries build communities.”
Walcott said once the decision to renovate and expand was reached, the question of how to continue service became an issue. He credited state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) with bringing together the parties who brought about a temporary branch at The Shops at Atlas Park. The senator said it was a joint effort among various officials, agencies and the community.
“That’s when government works best,” he said. Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) said residents would stand for no less.
“The No. 1 complaint we were getting in the entire City Council was about the library closing,” Holden told the crowd.
“Most of them were from Vinny Arcuri,” he joked, referring to the longtime chairman of Community Board 5. The councilman said while the renovated library retained its Italian Renaissance-inspired exterior, he believed the project also was faithful to its German-influenced interior.
“In 1935, this was a German community,” he said.
Arcuri, when called to the podium, admitted that the library is a special place for him, largely because of a special teacher he had.
“I’ve been coming to this library for 75 years,” Arcuri said. “When I was in fourth grade, I couldn’t read. My teacher pushed me into this library.” He said the first book he read was “Babar the Elephant.”
“I hope you still have that in your stacks,” he said.
