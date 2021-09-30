Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of the Diocese of Brooklyn welcomed his soon-to-be successor, Bishop Robert Brennan, at a press conference Wednesday morning.
DiMarzio has served as head of the diocese since being appointed by St. John Paul II, the former pope, in 2003. Upon turning 75 in 2019 he submitted a letter of resignation to Rome as required under church law. Pope Francis this week accepted his resignation.
Brennan, 59, who is bishop of the Diocese of Columbus in Ohio, will be installed as the eighth bishop of the Brooklyn Diocese on Nov. 30 at a Mass at the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Brooklyn.
“I came to know amazing people in the Diocese of Columbus and there is a tremendous sadness in leaving them behind,” Brennan said in a statement issued by the diocese. “As I prepare for a return to New York, I am ready and eager to embrace the people of Brooklyn and Queens as their pastor. Knowing we are loved by Jesus, we will strive to show others his face, bearing the Joy of the Gospel and the Splendor of Truth. In the end, that’s what it is all about — in Columbus, Brooklyn, and around the world.”
Brennan was born in the Bronx and grew up in Lindenhurst, LI. He earned a degree in mathematics and computer science from St. John’s University.
He was ordained as a priest in the Diocese of Rockville Centre on Long Island in 1989, and was appointed as the 12th Bishop of Columbus by Pope Francis in 2019.
