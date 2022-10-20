The Queens Public Library has launched an online archive of information on over 1,300 people whom schools, streets, buildings, parks, monuments and other public spaces across the borough have been named after.
“We don’t want a name that’s been put on a building or put at a park or put on the street or any other type of institution just to go by the wayside,” said QPL President and CEO Dennis Walcott last Thursday at an unveiling of the Queens Name Explorer project, which launched that day at noon, at the McGoldrick branch in Flushing.
“We want to capture that history,” he continued. “That’s a part of who we are. And our children will know and our grandchildren will know and people will know what those individuals meant because it was a special step to get the name put into the historical record ... and we want to capture that.”
Natalie Milbrodt, director of QPL’s Queens Memory Project, which is leading the initiative, demonstrated to the crowd gathered how to navigate the site, using the example of IS 227, the Louis Armstrong School, in Jackson Heights. The page included a picture, information about the musician and the sources used to write the entry.
Users can navigate the site by clicking the pinpoints on a map and there is a filter to search by the type of place and also overlays to add which show community district neighborhoods and City Council districts.
The project aims to increase knowledge about those honored by named spaces here, enrich local history reference collections, enhance awareness of communities not represented or underrepresented in named spaces and create a living archive of Queens named places to be available for public contributions and access.
The public is asked to contribute personal memorials and information.
So far 220 have been posted but the team has over 1,300 places that will be published over time.
“This information is a lot of times not in books,” said Milbrodt.
“These are people who are local, people who are very important in their immediate areas. There may be local elected officials, there may be business owners, there may be principals of schools. People who are very important to us, but who are maybe not nationally famous,” she continued.
Walcott said the message they are looking to send to the public is, “We want your information, we want your feedback and your input.”
He continued, “We want to know about them because it is the history. It is our lifeblood. It is our legacy of who we are in the borough and who we represent in the City of New York as well. We don’t want a name that’s been put on a building or put at a park or put on the street or any other type of institution just to go by the wayside.”
It will encompass places named after well-known individuals, such as Gwen Ifill Park in Jamaica, named after the PBS anchor’s birthplace, as well as places honoring local activists, such as Lorena Borjas Way in Jackson Heights, named after a Mexican-American transgender and immigrant rights activist.
In some instances, it may be used as a “personal memorial” by those who knew the person who was honored, said Meral Agish, community coordinator for the project.
“We have so many official source’s information, George Washington’s diary, media coverage, but personal memories may not always be reported so this offers a way for people to preserve that memory,” she said.
A metadata librarian team processes all submissions, which can be in the form of photos, video, audio and more, and the site gets refreshed every hour, Agish explained
Also present to support the new initiative were Joseph Sweeney from Community Board 7, the Rev. Gregory McIlhenney from St. Andrew Avellino Church, whose founding pastor, the Rev. Edward McGoldrick, is the library’s namesake, and Jason Antos of the Queens Historical society.
“It’s so important that we know the history of these names,” said Antos, drawing upon street co-namings like Matinecock Way at the corner of Northern Boulevard and Marathon Parkway, named for the indigenous tribe, or Manny “The Wrong Man” Balestrero Way, named after the wrongly accused Jackson Heights man whom the Alfred Hitchcock film is based on.
Places like Flushing, he said, are rich with history and historical figures and he shared a story about Prince Street, named after William Prince, who opened the first nursery in the country in the town, which was the horticultural capital of the time.George Washington logged an entry in his diary about his visit there.
“Washington kept a diary and he mentions his trip to Flushing and he writes, ‘Today I visited the famous Prince Nursery in Flushing with Vice President Adams,’ and then he writes, ‘It did not meet my expectations,’” Antos said to laughs from the crowd. “And then he criticized the citizens of Flushing for only giving him a single-gun salute instead of a 21-gun salute.”
Nonetheless, these histories are not just books on a shelf but can be at our fingertips, McIlhenney said.
“We’re trying to teach our younger generation how to utilize technology in a very functional way to know these people, to get to know their names and their faces and to honor them and the history ... because we’re all part of that great American history.”
The Queens Memory Project can be accessed at queenslib.org/explore and is powered by UrbanArchive.org and was funded by a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
Aside from the interactive map, there will also be a programming series to go along with the launch, including tours and public talks. More information can be found at queensmemory.org.
