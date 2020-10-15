Tom Ognibene, the late councilman from Middle Village, was commemorated with a garden named in his honor last Saturday at Juniper Valley Park, a public asset he helped revive during his time in office.
The dedication came two days before the fifth anniversary of his death at age 71.
“It was kind of a sad weekend but having that dedication was joyful,” Ognibene’s widow, Margaret, told the Chronicle Wednesday. “He loved his family, his friends and his community.”
Councilmen Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) and Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) helped secure funding for the project.
An attorney, Ognibene was elected to the City Council in 1992, serving Maspeth, Glendale, Ridgewood and Middle Village.
He was also the Council’s minority leader from 1994 until 2001, when he was term-limited out of office.
“Being married to my husband and all the things he was involved in, it was never dull,” Margaret said. “He was very strong-minded. When he had something to say he said it, and he usually said it very loudly.”
Margaret met him on a blind date. A fraternity brother of his at NYU was dating one of her sorority sisters from Queens College and they set them up at a toga party.
“Ognibenes never did anything normal,” Margaret said laughing.
Ognibene, who graduated from CW Post and served in the Army from 1967 to 1970, ran an unsuccessful campaign for the state Senate’s 13th District seat in 1982. After his time in the Council, he ran unsuccessfully for mayor and twice in efforts to win back his old seat.
Ognibene served as executive vice chairman and executive director of the Queens County Republican Party and vice president of Christ the King High School’s Board of Trustees.
Holden told the Chronicle that he models his term in office after Ognibene and that he and Ulrich often wonder what Ognibene would do in a given situation.
“We don’t have him to ask but we remember so many times we did call him to ask,” Holden said.
The lawmaker also praised the Republican Ognibene’s ability to work with elected officials on both sides of the aisle.
“He was very good at finding the middle ground,” said Holden, who also wants a street co-named for Ognibene. “He would work together with both parties.”
Holden noted that Ognibene died on Holden’s birthday in 2015. “My biggest problem is that he never saw me get elected,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.