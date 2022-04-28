Ideally, The Hole, a low-lying neighborhood on the border of Lindenwood and East New York, Brooklyn, would benefit from $80 to $100 million worth of infrastructure improvements but even that may not fix the chronic flooding in the dilapidated area, which sits about 30 feet below its surroundings.
Roads would have to be raised upwards of 30 feet, said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, and the entire area would need to be brought up 5 to 10 feet, said city Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Ted Timbers.
The “perfect solution” would be investing in green infrastructure and raising the whole neighborhood but Richards, who noted this is the “real world,” said it would still be “almost impossible” to address the flooding there.
In a tour of the area on Monday organized by Councilman Charles Barron (D-Brooklyn), Richards said there are three options he thinks the city should consider: buying people out of the neighborhood; relocating people to new, more resilient homes provided by the city as was done after Superstorm Sandy for residents of Edgemere; or moving renters to city housing run by the Department of Housing Preservation and Development, keeping them close to the neighborhood they built their lives in.
“They are not going to be the most popular options because most of these residents who bought into that neighborhood bought into the hope of the American Dream,” Richards said.
The Hole is home to an estimated 269 people, according to recent Census data, and although the majority of streets fall in Brooklyn, some are in Queens.
Richards says the history of disinvestment and negligent development is systemic, similar to other Black and brown neighborhoods like Rosedale, Ozone Park and the Rockaways, and has led to the area lacking any real infrastructure; there are no storm sewers and seepage basins only collect a small amount of water.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) attended the tour and also brought up The Hole during a recent City Council meeting, discussing the ongoing flooding plaguing the overlooked neighborhood.
“There’s been a sewer project on the books [in The Hole] for many years that can never happen unless this community is brought up to grade,” Ariola said.
“I’m listening to a lot of different projects that are happening throughout the city and I support each and every one of them, but this area — where people cannot get out of their homes, not just when there’s a catastrophic climate event, but when there is a small rainfall — is asking for justice. And I am fighting for them ... I’m requesting a multiagency task force to meet at the site and discuss possible solutions to this problem.”
The borough president is also pushing for a task force, which would include the city departments of Design and Contruction, Transportation and HPD and DEP.
The Mayor’s Office of Climate and Environmental Justice said that it is aware of the issues and will be looking into enhanced resiliency measures there, according to Ariola’s office.
Timbers confirmed Richards’ estimation of the difficulties of raising the ground.
“The challenge with rebuilding roadways and creating a drainage system for the area has always been the topography — because the area lies below the surrounding roadways and sewers (which are powered primarily by gravity), the entire area would need to be raised up 5-10 feet, which would be technically challenging, very costly and would require funding from several different sources,” he said in an email.
“Engineers are currently advancing other long-term solutions — exploring both grey and green infrastructure options — which would be less costly and disruptive to the community.”
Grey infrastructure refers to structures such as dams, seawalls, pipes or treatment plants.
Green solutions that work with the environment, Timbers added, have proven to be more capable of handling climate change in the region and that is why engineers are focusing on the potential for green infrastructure installations in the area.
“We hope to have more information to share with the community in the coming months,” Timbers added.
In the meantime, immediate actions are needed to deal with chronic dumping and abandoned vehicles, said Richards, calling the area “tragic” and “symbolic of a third world country.”
Barron came up with a three-week timetable for the agencies to come back with different proposals and Richards said he hopes to see something from the DEP by then.
