Three police officers from the 105th Precinct were arraigned May 11 for allegedly abusing their positions within the NYPD. They allegedly took advantage of auto accident victims for cash bribes, and one officer was alleged to have used his influence after retirement to help drug traffickers move illegal narcotics, according to the United States Attorney Eastern District’s Office.
The alleged ringleader of the schemes was retired NYPD Officer Robert Smith, according to the USAE.
His first alleged scheme took place before his May 2020 retirement from the force.
While responding as an officer to automobile accidents, Smith allegedly steered damaged vehicles to tow trucking and automobile repair businesses operated by a person the Department of Justice referred to as Individual No. 1 via the NYPD’s Directed Accident Response Program in exchange for kickbacks.
Smith’s alleged scheme started in 2016 and he allegedly had the help of NYPD Officer Robert Hassett until June of 2017, according to the USAE. Smith allegedly resumed his scheme in 2019 and recruited NYPD Officer Heather Busch post-retirement.
“In exchange for their participation in the Tow Truck Scheme, Hassett and Smith received thousands of dollars in cash bribe payments from Individual No. 1,” said the indictment. “Smith received more than $1,000 in cash payments from Individual No. 1.”
Busch allegedly received $5,000 in cash bribe payments for steering six damaged vehicles to Individual No. 1, according to the indictment.
Smith allegedly enlisted Hassett in a second plot two months before his retirement to use the NYPD database to identify auto victims and provide their private information to Individual No. 1, who went on to sell the data to physical therapists and personal injury attorneys, according to the indictment. Material on over 100 victims was allegedly traded for $7,000.
This alleged arrangement went on until March 2020.
“On other occasions, the defendant Robert Hassett deposited a document containing names and identifying information of these victims of recent automobile accidents into the mailbox,” said the indictment. “On those occasions, Hassett retrieved cash bribe payments from the mailbox.”
Simultaneously with his alleged victim data breach plan, Smith allegedly carried his firearm and NYPD identification while knowingly interacting with a criminal organization he helped to allegedly transport heroin until July 2020, according to the indictment.
He allegedly received $1,200 for the job, according to the USAE.
“Smith also asked Individual No. 1 to confirm that the drug trafficking organization did not ‘have no rats or nothing,’” said the indictment.
On May 11, Smith was arraigned for four counts of using interstate facilities to commit bribery, two counts of violating the Travel Act, one count of possessing a firearm during drug trafficking and one count of attempted distribution of one kilogram of heroin.
Hassett was arraigned on two counts of using interstate facilities to commit bribery and one count of violating the Travel Act.
Busch was arraigned on one count for violating the Travel Act and one count of using interstate facilities to commit bribery.
Busch and Hasset face five years in prison if convicted. Smith faces lives life imprisonment if convicted.
