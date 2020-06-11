When Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) won her seat in 2018, she ran as a staunch left-wing agitator within the Democratic Party. Now as an incumbent, she’s fending off backlash from more moderate Democrats in this year’s June 23 primary.
If many candidates challenging an incumbent member of Congress this summer are running to be “the next AOC,” her best-funded opponent, former CNBC news anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, is running to be the anti-AOC.
In a NY1 debate last Friday, Caruso-Cabrera did not give an answer without criticizing the incumbent as a divisive renegade, focusing on her vote against the CARES Act stimulus law. Her antagonism was so insistent that it prompted the other primary challenger, Community Board 2 member Badrun Khan, to demand that she should “give respect to everybody.”
While polling by Celinda Lake shows that Ocasio-Cortez has maintained a 79-point favorability rating in her district, Caruso-Cabrera’s message has successfully attracted some eager donors. The challenger had raised $1.1 million as of March 31, when the candidates last filed with the Federal Election Commission. Ocasio-Cortez had raised nearly $8 million, and spent almost $5 million of it before then. By fundraising standards, Khan had fallen short, raising only $68,300.
Stimulus bill
During last week’s debate, the stimulus emerged as the largest point of friction between Ocasio-Cortez and Caruso-Cabrera. While Caruso-Cabrera attacked Ocasio-Cortez for being the only Democrat to vote against a coronavirus relief package in April, the incumbent said that if she were the deciding vote she would have negotiated for “hard improvements to the bill” and supported it.
“She was the only Democrat to vote against the stimulus bill that brought 75 billion [dollars] to hospitals, 25 billion for coronavirus testing,” Caruso-Cabrera told the Chronicle.
Ocasio-Cortez did vote for the HEROES Act, another COVID relief bill, and criticized the CARES Act as containing “half a trillion dollars in Wall Street giveaways” and said a majority of businesses owned by people of color have been or will likely be shut out of the Paycheck Protection Program. In addition, Ocasio-Cortez supported three PPP-related bills that would make it easier for its loans to be forgiven, require great transparency lending and extend the program.
Khan agreed that the PPP was a failure for small businesses in Queens, and added that she too would not support a bill that she felt shortchanged the immigrant community. She said that if she was in charge of drafting another stimulus bill, she would focus on the coordination between banks and small businesses.
Healthcare
All three candidates called for an increase in hospital capacity in Queens, but they differed on how they would deliver on the promise.
An Ocasio-Cortez spokesperson said that she has raised alarm about plans by the Democratic Party to fund healthcare centers at flat levels — which, she argued, amounts to a cut given the high rate of medical inflation. She instead sponsored and supported plans to increase their funding by 10 percent per year over the next five years.
Caruso-Cabrera said the district needs to bring more federal dollars and argued that her willingness to work with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) would help her unify the party and pass legislation to address those needs.
Khan argued that northern Queens needs more urgent care centers.
Whereas Khan and Caruso-Cabrera support a public option plan, in line with what Joe Biden has proposed, Ocasio-Cortez has been stalwart about supporting Medicare for All legislation.
“That’s what we have to figure out through a budgeting process,” Khan said. “Where [the funds] would come from is something that needs to be worked out, but it’s certainly much more affordable than Medicare for All.”
Police reform
Caruso-Cabrera emphasized reforms that would make police officers in touch with and empathetic to the communities that they patrol and police. She said that the George Floyd Act that the Congressional Black Caucus and Pelosi have put forward looks like a “solid piece of legislation” and added that reforms should bring back more federal dollars for training.
Ocasio-Cortez said she supports reducing the $6 billion NYPD budget and using those cuts for human services. In addition, she made the case for legislation to end qualified immunity for the police and to demilitarize departments. She has specifically signed on to the Stop Militarizing Law Enforcement Act, which aims at regulating military surplus programs.
Khan and Caruso-Cabrera agreed that military equipment should not be delivered to police officers, though they stopped short of citing support of any bills.
“I definitely want it looked up,” Caruso-Cabrera said.
The winner of the primary will face a Republican opponent in November, but in a district, made up of parts of Queens and the Bronx, that is heavily Democratic.
