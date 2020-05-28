Northeast Queens was not able to observe Memorial Day with its traditional ceremonies and parades, so elected officials gathered virtually to honor the holiday and commemorate those who gave their lives while serving for the country.
“We observe a tradition that has gone unfailingly for as long as anybody can remember,” said ceremony host state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing), referencing the College Point and Douglaston parades and Whitestone ceremony which were cancelled to reduce social gatherings during the pandemic. “This is not just a day to potentially go to the beach — walking around only, no swimming! — or to grill hotdogs and hamburgers. This is the day that we remember those Americans who paid the ultimate price so that you and I can live free here in America, the greatest nation on this earth.”
Elected officials from the state Assembly, City Council and House of Representatives joined Liu’s call to observe the May 25 holiday while still maintaining social distancing.
Although the holiday commemorates those who have died in the line of duty, the virtual event recognized Whitestone resident and decorated World War II veteran William Costello, who died of COVID-19 on April 21 at the age of 95. The ceremony held a moment of remembrance for the D-Day Army veteran, who received a Purple Heart for wounds sustained, as well as Combat Infantry Badge, WWII Victory Medal, Euro-East Campaign Medal, D-Day Medal and four Campaign Bronze stars.
After his service in the Army, Costello became a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4787 in Whitestone, where he served as commander several times, as well as an active member in the Bowne Park Civic Association. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Josephine; their two daughters, Christine Dolinski and Lynda Stewart; five grandchildren, Danielle, Lauren, Michael, Paige and Samantha; and one great-grandchild, Cayden.
Several other veterans attended the virtual ceremony, including WWII Navy veteran Author Grabiner, who recounted his experiences at the Battle of Okinawa in 1945.
“At Okinawa, Japanese kamikaze suicide aircrafts took dead aim on my task force of navy ships, killing numerous of my fellow sailors,” Grabiner said. “Those of us who survived were standing assembled on the decks of our respective ships at sunset. As we stood at attention saluting, I listened to buglers play taps and watched as my fallen fellow sailors killed in action earlier that same day, their bodies now draped in American flags, were buried at sea thousands of miles from home. Each of my fellow sailors selflessly gave their own life in service to our nation, sacrificed their right to return home to loving family and this grateful nation.”
